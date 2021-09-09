Vail Oktoberfest returns Friday | VailDaily.com

Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band will play traditional Oktoberfest music throughout the weekend.

Vail Oktoberfest / Courtesy Photo

Lift your ears to the mountains: do you hear the accents of oompah music floating in the breeze? It’s that time of year: Vails Oktoberfest kicks off with the first full weekend of celebration on Friday September 10th at Lionshead. This celebration of authentic Bavarian fun including the return of many crowd favorites like bratwurst competitions, adult bowling, stein lifting competitions, costume contests, music, food, beer and more. Vail Oktoberfest opens to the public at noon on Friday September 10 with an oompa-style Friday Afternoon Club (FAC); the official opening ceremony takes place at 6 p.m.

The Munich Oktoberfest is my favorite event all over the world! said James Deighan, Managing Partner of Highline Sports & Entertainment. I have been to the Munich event half a dozen times and there really is nothing like it in the world. We’ve tried to mimic the 200+ year old event as much as possible, of course adding our own twists to Vail.

Vail Oktoberfest aims to replicate Munich’s Oktoberfest, while adding a Vail touch.

Vail Oktoberfest / Courtesy Photo

Incorporating the festive elements so beloved from Munich to Vail, Oktoberfest at Lionshead immerses guests in age-old revelry through music and dancing, yodeling, alphorn blowing, Spaten drinks and more.

I meet people every day who tell me how incredibly excited they are that the events are back, ”said Deighan. We most certainly share that excitement after being forced to take an 18-month break from the events world.

Raise your glass to a weekend of mugs, music and lederhosen.

Vail Oktoberfest / Courtesy Photo

A little friendly competition

What is Oktoberfest without a little friendly competition? Whether it’s feats of strength or stomach strength, we’ve got you covered.

There will be a Bratwurst Meal Contest at Vail Oktoberfest, where contestants will see who can slaughter the most kids in three minutes.

Vail Oktoberfest / Courtesy Photo

Those who are hungry and hearty should take part in the Bratwurst Meal Contests to see who can slaughter the most kids in three minutes. The contestant who consumes the most kids in the allotted time wins a Vail Oktoberfest prize consisting of a mug and official Oktoberfest tokens.

The Stein lifting competitions will test the arm strength and endurance of the fiercest competitors. Competitors hold a full mug of 1L Spaten beer out of their body at shoulder level and continue to hold it until the last arm drops. The person still standing with an outstretched arm will win an Oktoberfest award. This competition takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Participants in Stein weightlifting competitions must be at least 21 years old.

Keg Bowling is also back, combining strength and style as participants toss a keg shell on wheels along the path to a pyramid of more keg shells, trying to knock down the pile; it is not as easy as it may seem. The best competitors from the first round of the competition advance to the final round of Keg Bowling at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday during which the day’s champion is crowned and prizes are awarded. Participants must be at least 21 years old to compete.

The Bavarian Costume Competitions reward festival participants who arrive in full Bavarian costume or another costume related to Oktoberfest. Festively dressed guests can enter the Oktoberfest costume contests at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Guests of all ages are welcome to participate. The winner will be determined by the response from the crowd and will win a pack of Vail Oktoberfest mugs and tokens.

While participating is fun, watching is just as much (if not more). Don’t miss the opportunity to cheer on the contestants in these lively contests throughout the weekend. There is no charge to participate; Competitors can register with Oktoberfest staff each day before the competitions.

Bavarian dance demonstrations will take place throughout the weekend.

Vail Oktoberfest / Courtesy Photo

Entertainment and fun

Dust off your lederhosen, tie up your dirndls, and grab your stein because the entertainment lineup for Vail Oktoberfest in Lionshead is stellar. The weekend kicks off Friday at noon for FAC, oom-pah style with music from The Average German Band and tunes from Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band. Helmut and the band will be on hand throughout the weekend with some traditional Oktoberfest music that will get the crowd going.

The Friday afternoon event will also honor all serving and retired military personnel with a free beer as part of the Vail Oktoberfest Military Appreciation Program. Bring your military ID to the Oktoberfest Dollar tent for your free beer voucher on Friday September 10 at Lionshead and Friday September 17 at Vail Village. Vail Oktoberfest has been a partner of the Vail Veterans Program since 2014.

Guests are encouraged to join in on Spaten’s opening ceremony Friday at 6 p.m., officially marking the start of Oktoberfest in Vail. Evening concert features the Johnny Schleper Band starting at 7:30 p.m.

The weekend continues with more live music, Bavarian dance demonstrations, costume contests, adult bowling, stein liftin and more. On Saturdays, the party continues into the night with a free concert by local classic rock cover band Rewind at 7:30 p.m.

Vail Oktoberfest is a family affair and the event also offers fun daytime activities for the kids. Kids will find plenty to love in the Bavarian Kinder Club with shows, crafts, pretzel necklaces and more. The Kinder Club is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Vail’s Oktoberfest and to view the full schedule of Oktoberfest events at Lionshead as well as the Oktoberfest events schedule at Vail Village September 17-19, visit oktoberfestvail.com.