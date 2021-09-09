A look back at the Emmy-nominated actors we interviewed in 2021





This story is part of I’m so obsessed (subscribe here), our podcast featuring interviews with actors, artists, celebrities and creative types about their work, careers and current obsessions. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is in a few days, and nominated shows range from series like Ted lasso and Easttown Mare at WandaVision and I can destroy you. In a special episode of theI am so obsessedpodcast, CNET editor-in-chief Connie Guglielmo and editor-in-chief Patrick Holland reflect on conversations they had with actors and artists who were nominated or worked on a show that was. Sit back, grab some popcorn, and get ready for the ISO style of the Emmy Awards with our episode below. You can subscribe to I’m So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I meet an artist, actor, or creator to learn more about their work, career, and current obsessions. OT Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – 2021 For four seasons, OT Fagbenle played Luke on the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale. Luke is the husband of June Osborne, played by Elizabeth Moss. The Handmaid’s Tale has 21 nominations, including one for Fagbenle as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. His appointment came a few days after the opening of the Marvel Black Widow Movie in which he plays Rick Mason alongside Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. Listen to my full interview with Fagbenle below. Read:OT Fagbenle of The Handmaid’s Tale nominated for an Emmy Award Lauren Ashley Smith – A Black Lady Sketch Show Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series – 2021 HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show is hilarious, clever and original. It co-stars and was created by actor, writer and comedian Robin Thede, who chose Lauren Ashley Smith to be the lead writer. Smith is the first black woman to be the chief writer of a sketch TV show and, in her own words, to “kick in the door so there can be many more.” A Black Lady Sketch Show has five nominations, including an Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. Listen to my full interview with Smith below. Read:How Lauren Ashley Smith from A Black Lady Sketch Show made history Chris Chalk – Perry Mason Exceptional cinematography – 2021 During the pandemic, an escape that many of us found was the news Perry Mason series on HBO. Matthieu Rhys, from the excellent show The Americans, stars as the titular defense attorney alongside actor Chris Chalk, who plays cop Paul Drake. The onscreen chemistry between Rhys and Chalk is just one of the things that makes this Perry Mason reboot so compelling. Perry Mason won four nominations, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour) and acting nominations for Rhys and John Lithgow. Listen to my full interview with Chalk below. Read:The moment HBO’s Perry Mason really pointed out actor Chris Chalk Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly – Les Nevers Outstanding Special Visual Effects – 2021 Nevers on HBO Max is part X-Men, part League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and part sci-fi thriller. The show is animated by complex female characters, two of whom are played by Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly. Donnelly plays Amalia True, a mysterious widow with swift fists, and Skelly is Penance, a brilliant young inventor. The two were “hit” in a mysterious event in Victorian England that left them and others with abilities. The Nevers deals with both “Victorian things” and the issues we are experiencing in 2021. The series is nominated for Outstanding Special Effects in One Episode. Listen to my full interview with Donnelly and Skelly below. Read:Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly, who star in new HBO series Max the Nevers purify the air The 2021 Emmys take place on Sunday, September 19 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. For everything you need to know to listen to TV night, read 2021 Emmys: date, start time, nominations, and how to watch online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/we-look-back-at-emmy-award-nominated-actors-we-interviewed-in-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos