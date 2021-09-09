Entertainment
Interview with “Blood Brothers” director Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali – The Hollywood Reporter
When Blood brothers Director Marcus A. Clarke had the opportunity to make a film about the relationship and subsequent fallout between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, he was unaware that the two had developed a friendship from 1962 to 1965. Now with Netflix Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, which is produced by Kenya Barris, Clarke explores the connection between the two iconic civil rights activists and why it ended before Malcolm X’s assassination in 1965.
Based on the book of the same name by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith, Clarke’s documentary, which hits Netflix on September 9, features never-before-seen footage and interviews with family members, including Ali’s brother Rahman.
Talk with Hollywood journalist before the documentary is released, Clarke says that in order to tackle their friendship, he first had to portray activists authentically as individuals and offer different perspectives on their lives that previous movies and shows did not have.
“[Malcolm X] has been considered one of the most incendiary civil rights leaders. You have a very angry impression of Malcolm, ”he said. THR. However with Blood brothersClarke aimed to portray the minister with more compassion. “This is Malcolm X, the father [and] the brother, if you will, of Cassius Clay in many ways. Clarke says that by examining archival documents between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, they “really look like some of the happiest times of their two lives. There is an admiration you can see.
“People forget that Malcolm X was 17 years older than Cassius Clay, so there was more wisdom, a better understanding of the world and, more importantly, a better understanding of the teachings of Elijah Muhammad.
Regarding Ali’s legacy, Clarke explains, “We celebrate it in a way where I think people will sometimes just forget what he came and the journey he had to go to become Muhammad Ali. – to become that beloved hero. “
Clarke notes that while there is no simple answer as to why the two gravitate towards each other, it is clear that the Nation of Islam was the biggest link between them. “It really comes down to the philosophy of the Nation of Islam at this particular time because the message they are saying is the opposite of what black people were saying in America. It is the opposite of saying ‘you are inferior to ”,“ you are subordinate ”or“ you are inferior. ”The Nation would tell them ‘You are divine, and, in fact, if you knew your history, you would understand that you have divine features,’” he explains. -he.
Through her documentary, Clarke attempts to link these teachings to Malcolm X’s belief that Ali could win the heavyweight title against Sonny Liston in 1964. Ali’s victory and his interactions with Malcolm X , Sam Cooke and Jim Brown after the fight are the subjects of the Regina King film One night in Miami. After watching the movie, Clarke says he was glad King brought their relationship to the big screen but rates the movie. left out an important person: Rahman Ali, the younger brother of Muhammad Ali.
“Rahman Ali is a big part of our film. It’s one of the most valuable interviews we’ve got and it’s really an emotional anchor – an emotional pivot, if you will – for the thread of the story, ”Clarke notes. “Rahman Ali is with Muhammad Ali wherever he goes. It is part of its foundation. He is part of his circle of support. It’s his brother. He is the blood brother.” Rahman provided “real soul and character and authenticity,” says Clarke, to Blood brothers, given that Rahman’s insight is “as close as possible to Muhammad Ali”.
The documentary also explores how Malcolm X publicly accused Elijah Muhammad of having children with teenage girls, which prompted Ali to support the Nation of Islam instead of Malcolm X. Clarke thinks it’s been forgotten how Ali regretted the end of his friendship with Malcolm X and the boxer tried to redeem himself later in life.
“Ali’s regret turned into action,” Clarke explains. “I think the redemption he was looking for in forming a relationship with [Malcolm X’s daughters] Attallah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz show that he was trying to mend the regrets he had felt in the past.
Although Ali and Malcolm X were not close when the civil rights leader was assassinated, their families still talking to each other today. Blood brothers includes a clip from Ali’s funeral in 2016 that shows Attallah Shabazz talking about the late athlete’s positive impact on her life.
“These families are now linked through history. This three-year period not only changed the trajectory of history, but also changed the trajectory of the lives of these two men and, subsequently, of their families.
Blood brothers premieres on Netflix on September 9. THR shares an exclusive clip below.
