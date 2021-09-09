New York Fashion Week: Day 2





Fashion Week is back in full force, and there is a lot to see. Blink (or scroll too fast on Instagram) and you’ll miss the details: small bags, tall shoes, feathered hats, leather capes, and diamond dog collars. Every day, highlight one thing we saw on the catwalks that delighted or mystified us. New York Fashion Week’s most anticipated show was hosted by a young designer little known outside of fashion, a fact that may soon (or soon) not be true. Pierre Do has been hailed as the latest rule breaker in fashion, largely because of the way he runs his business (with no rush to build an empire) and his outspokenness about his values: kindness and respect mutual, which still seems strangely rare in fashion, such as he said Last year. Despite the formation of his label in 2018, he had not shown a collection on the catwalk until this week.

This collection was packed with finely tailored suits and oversized button-down shirts, long skirts and tight trench coats, and huge, low-rise leather bags. But a glance at a slideshow of looks won’t reveal one of Mr. Dos’s most elegant touches (a word used almost automatically when people describe his work): a hole-shaped cutout on the back of his work. ‘a long dark khaki coat.

What makes a cutout elegant? It’s the shape, to begin with: an oval extending vertically from the shoulder blades to the sacrum. It is the juxtaposition of its curves with the precise lines of the coat. On Wednesday, a runway model wore the coat as part of a monochrome look, layered over a suit, so the curvy cutout revealed the pointy seam in the center of the back of the suit jacket. It’s also the practicality of such a hole on such a heavy coat: the feeling that comes from just looking at it, knowing exactly what it would be like to wear it on a cold but sunny day, letting the cold breeze hit. a warm back.

