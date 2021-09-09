Sourav Ganguly confirms biopic is made in Bollywood, Luv Rajan films to produce





Calcutta: Former Indian skipper and BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly tweeted that Luv Production was doing a biopic on him. Sourav took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday and announced that his life story was being adapted into a Luv Ranjan Films film. Cricket has been my life, it has given me confidence and the ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Delighted that Luv Films is producing a biopic about my trip and bringing it to life for the big screen, read the tweet from the former Indian skippers. A few months ago, Sourav in Bengali media said his biopic was in progress, but did not confirm the names of producers or actors who will play his role. Sourav was also heard to claim that even he had the option to act in the film but turned it down. According to relatives of Saurav, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan or Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play Ganguly. Not only the victory at Lords stadium but also the fight of Gangulys Greg Chapal then his return, everything will be portrayed in the biopic, mentioned the close collaborators. According to Luv Foundations, they are excited and honored to be making Saurav Ganguly’s biopic. We are delighted to announce that Luv Films will be producing the Dada Sourav Gangulys biopic. We are honored to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to some great innings, read a statement from Luv Films. It is relevant to mention that the biopic of former Indian skippers like Md. Azaruddin, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kapil Dev has also been made. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Thursday September 09, 2021 23:09 IST

