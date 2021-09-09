Teen actor Logan Williams has died of accidental drug overdose, BC coroner says

VANCOUVER –

BC Coroner’s Report Confirms Young BC Actor Best Known For His Role In The TV Series Flash died of an overdose at the age of 16.

The report, obtained by CTV News Thursday, listed the immediate cause of death of Logan Williams on the morning of April 2, 2020, as acute drug toxicity.

Coroner Adele Lambert wrote in the report that she believed her death was unintentional and was due to fentanyl, a potent opioid often found in the systems of those who have overdosed in British Columbia. .

His death was deemed accidental.

In a section titled “Investigation Results,” Lambert described Williams as a young athlete who struggled with mental health as he got older. According to his report, he had “a history of illicit substance use”.

While not going into the details of what happened, she wrote that Williams was in the custody of the provincial Department of Child and Family Development as of 2019, and that services support, including residential treatment, was provided, but the adolescent often refused to participate.

He overdosed in February of the year he died, but was resuscitated, she wrote. At that time, he was diagnosed with what the coroner described as a “significant brain injury that affected his memory and function.”

At that time, according to the report, he said he wanted treatment and would seek medical advice. The coroner wrote that he was released from the hospital with recommendations for surveillance less than a month before his death.

Doctors wrote that Williams was at high risk of serious injury or death, according to his report.

The day before his body was found, he had been reported missing from the residence where he was being treated, but returned at 11 p.m.

Staff said he appeared to be under the influence of a certain type of substance.

Williams spoke to staff around 4 a.m. on April 2, according to the report, and during the facility’s hourly checks he appeared to be sleeping. At 9:30 am, he was found dead.

The coroner wrote that drug paraphernalia was found near his body.

Police were called to investigate, but his death was not considered suspicious. The Ministry of Children and Family Development is conducting its own investigation into the death.

The health authority in charge of the area where the unnamed facility is located also carried out a review and some concerns were identified. Recommendations were made and implemented in the fall of last year that include additional training on bed control.

The results are consistent with what Williams’ mother Marlyse told the New York Post a month after the teenager’s death.

She said she was sharing the news because she wanted to raise awareness about the opioid crisis, telling the Post at the time: “His death will not be in vain. He will help a lot of people down the road.”

She told the newspaper that her son, who grew up in suburban Vancouver, Coquitlam, had suffered from addiction for years.

Williams is not the first young actor to die of a drug overdose in Metro Vancouver. Joy Star Cory Monteith was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013 after injecting a lethal dose of heroin and consuming alcohol.

A coroner who investigated the case ruled that the 31-year-old’s death was accidental and noted that the actor had a history of illicit drug use with periods of rehabilitation.

In her report, she said periods of abstinence can reduce a user’s tolerance.

Opioid use and the presence of fentanyl have long been a problem on the west coast of Canada. Earlier this year, British Columbia celebrated the fifth anniversary of its opioid overdose crisis.

So far in 2021, more than 1,000 people have died from an overdose of illicit drugs in the province, a number, according to the chief coroner, keeping her awake at night.

British Columbia is on track to see about 2,000 deaths by the end of the year if nothing changes.

Drug toxicity is now the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia, with fentanyl a factor in about 85% of deaths.