Addison Rae opens up about Kardashian Business Savvy and jet black lashes during New York Fashion Week

Tuesday night kicks off New York Fashion Week, and Addison Rae Easter is to have a ball. Or rather, a flowery evening on the terrace of public hotels, with a view of the city’s rooftops at sunset. The hyphenated singer, dancer and actress, whose TikTok celebrity has 84 million followers, has assembled an equally photogenic team to celebrate Item Beauty, her popular and upcoming cosmetics line. to win the Sephoras Clean label. Considering the brand’s launch in the pandemic era, first with makeup, now skincare, all under $ 25, this is the first in-person event for Easterling to meet the 50 vaccinated influencers and beauty editors present. I wear Eyelash snack, then Eyebrows, and I had the Lip quip on, but I ate like ten burgers, so it happened but I got it in my bag, she tells me in a singing cadence, describing what her glam team asked for for the party. Her PR promised to speak to her face-to-face in the green room, though Easterling’s bodycon turtleneck dress and eyeshadow (not hers) is the only green in the white space. airy where we sat on square club chairs. Off camera, I’m surprised at how quickly she speaks. During our 13-minute conversation, she sort of churned out half an hour of material, thanks to sheer enthusiasm.

It’s so crazy. I think that’s the only way to describe it, it’s just, like, crazy Easterling tells me about his rapid rise to fame and public influence. It was a busy day for her, with a TV spot in the morning and shopping with her mom before the event. I gradually learned that opportunities come and go. I have FOMO with everything so I want to say yes and do it all but I quickly realized that for my sanity it is really important to take a step back sometimes so I have to do it today which is awesome. She smiles and breathes.

Soon, Shell leaves the party early, perhaps with enough time to wish a friend a happy birthday in person. Keeping people around her who can appreciate and support the kind of instant celebrity she’s experiencing right now is important to her. She gets really excited when friends text her for beauty refills, with enthusiastic reviews of the formulas. It’s so refreshing to hear from people you love spending time with too love the things you do and, for example, support each other. It’s hard to find people who are real friends, especially when you go through a lot of life changing scenarios I guess. It’s a relatable feeling, even for someone who has no public presence, not to mention the tens of millions of foreigners criticizing every move. There have been so many advantages, but, you know, there are disadvantages at the same time. I’m only 20 years old and I’m going through those formative years in the eyes of people who are willing to tear me down or look for something to get me wrong. In reality, I’m going to ruin everything.

We’re talking about how her mom used to be a makeup artist while she was growing up, how beauty pageants and dance competitions had worn her in glittery eyeshadow and red lipstick when she was old. four years. It was she who was making faces at her friends for the ball and the ride home. They would pay me, like, $ 20, said Easterling. I ask if she finds beauty, a notoriously friendly arena, to be welcoming. Yeah, it’s definitely more relaxed. You sort of do what you love and express that through the products, and are able to be creative without judgment, she says. Different areas have a lot of reviews, but beauty is something that I feel like people can’t really have a say in. It’s very to each their own, where other aspects of the industry, I guess you could say, people have that ridiculous standard sometimes it’s almost unattainable to a lot of people.

As Easterling poses by the floral wedding arch and chats with guests from the Friendship Bracelet Bar and Candy Station, charming is a word I hear to describe his presence. And she is and wants you to know that she is aware of her own flaws and potential. You don’t have to categorize yourself, especially when you’re in love with so many different things, she says, juggling projects like Netflix. He is all that remake and its fast and catchy Obsessed track on Spotify. I’m really passionate about everything I’ve done and been involved in, and maybe I have a lot to do and learn in these spaces.

However, she is convinced that she has mastered the perfect mascara. I have tried millions of mascaras I love mascara so much, she said, blinking her eyes up and down a thick layer with it Eyelash snack formula, one of his favorites in the range. Obviously there are a lot of amazing mascaras out there, but I wanted a precise and small wand, she explains. I’m like a big mess, so I always have mascara on my lids when I do it with a big brush.

We then discuss his most defining moments as a remarkable young talent, including working with Rachel Leigh Cook to It is all that, and, of course, the Kardashians. She shares the screen with Kourtney in the film, and appreciates the family’s skill in turning a public figure into a big business, a move this quick study has already understood, garnering quite a bit of Warning. It’s great to see people use this platform and be real and true and themselves, she says without a hint of irony.

As Easterling is whisked away, I chat with some of the party’s guests, who describe her as a celebrity in her own right, not just the Gen Z star of TikTok. It’s a networking moment for influencers, they tell me between beaded BFF bracelets and toasting sparkling water and prosecco, and they’re just as excited to see the dark pop artist Tinx (who came straight from the walk Stradas hill track) as they are to see the host. The beauty line? Many are trying for the first time its products which decorate the tables. These are entrepreneurs who share a platform, do it for themselves, and they don’t mind giving Easterling a chance to dazzle. And for my part, I enjoy the atmosphere, the conversation, the matching colorful sets and after spraying a spray of rose water and filling an orange bag with candy, I bring home the Item Beauty offers with a new attitude. .

Item Beauty by Addison Rae Lash Snack Clean lengthening mascara

Item Beauty by Addison Rae Lip Quip Clean Moisturizing Lip Gloss

Item Beauty by Addison Rae Brow Chow Clean Anti-Dark Spot Brow Pencil

Item Beauty by Addison Rae One Hit Clean Rosewater Dew Fixing Spray

Item Beauty by Addison Rae Fast Pass Clean Gentle Cleansing Gel with AHA

Item Beauty by Addison Rae Lite Sauce Clean Balancing moisturizing gel with ceramides

More great stories from Vanity Show

Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love

Behind the surprising spirit of Queen Elizabeth

Are Literary Jonathans Still Relevant?

The true story of a Hollywood Partnership built and destroyed by money, sex and fame

The best shampoo bars to lighten the environmental burden of 2021

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Enjoy Summers End

The most influential pop-rock group of all time? The Monkees!

Normal parenting advice from Prince William and Kate Middletons

From the archive: Meet the women who Domesticated the Rolling Stones

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty purchases in a weekly newsletter.