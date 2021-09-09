Donald Zec obituary | Daily Mirror

Entertainment
On Fleet Street, the golden age has always been a generation ago. Donald Zec, who died at the age of 102, belonged to a press world so distant that there may not be anyone left to judge whether he was golden or not. He joined the Daily Mirror 83 years ago and in the 1950s when Rupert Murdoch was a temperamental undergraduate he was a star in what was then the best-selling daily in the Western world.
The newspaper’s first major editorial director Guy Bartholomew said the Mirror was about humanity, the heart, real life. His successor, Hugh cudlip, added a new dimension: he wanted the paper to explain the complexities of life in simple language but with authority and irreverence. No one executed this brief with more panache than Zec.
He mostly made a name for himself as an entertainment columnist, which involved traveling first class to California on a regular basis and interviewing the stars. No other British journalist had such a profession in his early days: publicists courted him like, willingly or not, the stars themselves. Americans like numbers, he explained. Five million sales meant 14 million readers. So, within a week, I interviewed Gary Cooper, Henry Fonda, Humphrey Bogart, and Kirk Douglas. Not for my pretty face.
Over time, he bonded with them in ways that would now be unimaginable. Bogart was jokingly prickly (Hey, limey!) The Beatles treated him with a teasing look and he responded like an indulgent uncle. In the print media, he was able to withstand reprimands. More often than not, he was both observant and empathetic, as in his analysis of the most complicated and alluring of all the goddesses on the screen. Marilyn Monroe, he said, endured the simple and secret fear of women whose beauty is a property watched closely and examined by millions of people: the fear of losing her figure and appearance.
In the best journalistic tradition, Zec has built his career from the bottom up. Grandson of a rabbi, he was one of 11 children born to Leah (née Oistrakh) and Simon, who arrived from Russia before 1914, settled near Euston and changed their name to Zecanovskya. Donald was born in London, left Upton House High School at 14, bought a fake Stradivarius from a pawnshop in Soho, and set out to become a violinist (his mother thought the child prodigy David Oistrakh was a relative).
That ambition faded and Donald found himself selling advertising for the Floor Coverings Review, working as a messenger for the Evening Standard, then joining the Mirror, where his older brother, Philippe, was already well established as a designer. One of his wartime cartoons angered Churchill so much that the Mirror was threatened with closure. Meanwhile, the naturally peaceful Donald Short spent his war in the London Irish Rifles and became a sergeant major.
Before committing, he had already stood out as a man with an eye for a quirky story. Upon his return he was put in charge of the royal blanket and acquired a mole who worked as a coppersmith at Buckingham Palace. This allowed Zec to splash with the pleasant but insignificant revelation on Princess Elizabeth’s wedding day (late November 1947) that her horse-drawn carriage would be warmed by aluminum hot water bottles. His source produced many 5-like treats at a time until he was seen hailing taxis outside the palace, a habit far above his official salary.
Zec interviewed acid bath murderer John Haigh over tea at the Onslow Court Hotel while still a suspect, as police cars sat outside to arrest him. (Should I be a mom? Asked Haigh.) One was rewarded with showbiz work; the other was hanged.
But Zec has remained the man of choice for many of the stunts that characterized the best Mirror journalism of the time. In 1955, Chancellor of the Exchequer RA Butler issued a traditional Treasury warning against extravagance in a non-traditional way: We must not fall back into easy evenings with overripe port and pheasant. Cudlipp told Zec to round up a dozen regular Londoners and take them to the Savoy for a dinner of overripe port and pheasant. The cost was exorbitant, the play was thunderous, and it was still Zecs’ favorite anecdote. Blimey, it’s not arf pong, was the general feeling. How funny, Butler said to Cudlipp, laconically.
In 1970, Zec was named OBE. He began his long retirement with a series of biographies, covering characters as diverse as Lee Marvin and the Queen Mother. Best of all was his charming memoir, aptly titled Put the Knife in Gently (2003).
He was married to his childhood girlfriend Frances Krivine in 1940, and his death in 2006 left him lifeless. He found solace in art. In 2012, he took part in the Oldie art competition, open to anyone over the age of 60. The 93-year-old won it and began his acceptance speech: Many years ago, when I was just senile, a drawing by his grandfather, the rabbi, was accepted by the Royal Academy.
Approaching 99, he wrote a beautifully crafted piece comparing his situation to a nervous batsman in the ’90s, which appeared in the Nightwatchman cricket quarterly. A year later, Barbara Broccoli, the producer of James Bond, held her 100th birthday in London. He was rolled over, looking very fragile, having announced in advance that he would not be making a speech. He kind of kept his word, in that he gave not one speech, but two, both spellbinding.
In fact, he was sending witty emails from his apartment near Olympia until the end. His continued presence among us has reminded us that the best popular journalism is created by wise, gifted and caring human beings and requires more skill than any other branch of the trade.
He is survived by a son, Paul, and a granddaughter, Joanna.
Donald David Zec, journalist, born March 12, 1919; passed away on September 6, 2021
