BC teen actor Logan Williams has died of fentanyl overdose, coroner’s report says

A coroner’s report into the death of teenage British Columbia actor Logan Williams last year ruled that the 16-year-old died of an accidental drug overdose.

Williams died on April 2, 2020, and the coroner’s report released on Thursday revealed he had used fentanyl.

The Coquitlam-born actor was best known for playing the young version of DC’s titular superhero Barry Allen on The CWs The flash, who often films in Burnaby. He has also had minor roles in series likeSupernaturalandWhen the heart calls you.

Last year, his mother told Global News that her son has wanted to be an actor since he was 10 years old. Despite her reluctance, she said they contacted an agent who quickly booked an audition for the Hallmark movie. The color of the rain.

His career took off from there.

The coroner’s report said that as she got older, Williams had mental health issues and had a history of “illicit substance use.”

In 2019, he was transferred to the care of the Department for Children and Family Development, but the coroner said Williams “often refused to participate.”

On February 26, 2020, he was found unconscious after taking drugs, but was resuscitated. However, the coroner said he was diagnosed with a significant brain injury that affected his memory and function.

Williams said he wanted treatment and left the hospital on March 11 for a specialized facility, according to the report.

“Medical professionals have documented Logan to be at high risk for serious injury or death,” the report said.

On April 1, Williams left the facility and was reported missing to police. Upon his return, the coroner stated that he was restless and under the influence of a substance.

He reportedly last spoke to staff around 4 a.m. on April 2, and when staff tried to wake him up at 9:30 a.m. he was unresponsive and not breathing. The coroner said staff performed hourly checks and he appeared to be sleeping.

“When the paramedics arrived, they did not attempt resuscitation because it was obvious that Logan was dead. The drug paraphernalia was located near Logans’ body, ”the report said.

















His official cause of death was declared accidental acute drug toxicity.

The report says the Ministry of Children and Family Development is completing a review of his death.

The coroners’ service also recommended that the child and youth representative consider reviewing the services provided to Williams with the goal of improving outcomes for children in British Columbia.