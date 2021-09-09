Entertainment
BC teen actor Logan Williams has died of fentanyl overdose, coroner’s report says
A coroner’s report into the death of teenage British Columbia actor Logan Williams last year ruled that the 16-year-old died of an accidental drug overdose.
Williams died on April 2, 2020, and the coroner’s report released on Thursday revealed he had used fentanyl.
The Coquitlam-born actor was best known for playing the young version of DC’s titular superhero Barry Allen on The CWs The flash, who often films in Burnaby. He has also had minor roles in series likeSupernaturalandWhen the heart calls you.
Last year, his mother told Global News that her son has wanted to be an actor since he was 10 years old. Despite her reluctance, she said they contacted an agent who quickly booked an audition for the Hallmark movie. The color of the rain.
His career took off from there.
Read more:
Mother of late British Columbia teen actor Logan Williams says funeral suspended due to COVID-19
Langley’s dad opens up about heartbreaking loss of family to overdose attack
The coroner’s report said that as she got older, Williams had mental health issues and had a history of “illicit substance use.”
In 2019, he was transferred to the care of the Department for Children and Family Development, but the coroner said Williams “often refused to participate.”
On February 26, 2020, he was found unconscious after taking drugs, but was resuscitated. However, the coroner said he was diagnosed with a significant brain injury that affected his memory and function.
Williams said he wanted treatment and left the hospital on March 11 for a specialized facility, according to the report.
“Medical professionals have documented Logan to be at high risk for serious injury or death,” the report said.
On April 1, Williams left the facility and was reported missing to police. Upon his return, the coroner stated that he was restless and under the influence of a substance.
He reportedly last spoke to staff around 4 a.m. on April 2, and when staff tried to wake him up at 9:30 a.m. he was unresponsive and not breathing. The coroner said staff performed hourly checks and he appeared to be sleeping.
“When the paramedics arrived, they did not attempt resuscitation because it was obvious that Logan was dead. The drug paraphernalia was located near Logans’ body, ”the report said.
Accidental cocaine and fentanyl overdose claimed the life of sports writer Jason Botchford
Read more:
Flash star Logan Williams’ cause of death revealed by mother
His official cause of death was declared accidental acute drug toxicity.
The report says the Ministry of Children and Family Development is completing a review of his death.
The coroners’ service also recommended that the child and youth representative consider reviewing the services provided to Williams with the goal of improving outcomes for children in British Columbia.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8178057/bc-teen-actor-logan-williams-cause-of-death-drug-overdose-fentanyl/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]