Iconic ’80s toy Teddy Ruxpin gets TV, cinematic treatment (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Before there was TedThere was Teddy Ruxpin, the animatronic teddy bear who became a childhood staple for kids raised in the ’80s. And now the talking teddy bear is ready to make the leap to movies and television. DJ2 Entertainment, the production company behind adaptations of video game properties, including Sonic the hedgehog, life is strange and Grave robber, acquired the rights to the iconic toy with plans to develop the character for large and small screens. Development is still in its early stages, but sources indicate that DJ2 is discussing the project with potential authors. The goal, according to the sources, is to launch with a possible hybrid live-action / animated film – similar to the company’s work on Paramount’s. Sonic – before moving on to an animated series. “I’m not a hunter, but I’ve been tracking this bear for at least seven years,” said DJ2 Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson. “It’s no exaggeration to say that the time I spent spellbound by the stories Teddy Rux told me was a big part of why I chose a career in entertainment. So, thank you Teddy – and, of course, thank you mom. Created in 1985, the plush toy came preloaded with a cassette that allowed Teddy to tell stories while his mouth and eyes moved. Ken Forsse, an inventor, author and producer of alchemy, created the toy. Worlds of Wonder distributed Teddy Ruxpin, which became the best-selling toy in 1985 and 1986. Teddy Ruxpin has received accolades over the years, including being named one of the Time magazine’s 100 best toys of all time. Hasbro finally distributed Teddy Ruxpin in the early to mid-90s before moving on to Yes! Entertainment, BackPack Toys and its current distributor, Wicked Cool Toys. Over the years, Alchemy has retained the rights to Teddy. (Forsse died in 2014.) “Teddy encourages two things the world always needs: connection and imagination,” said Jan Forsse, president of Alchemy. “We are very happy to work with DJ2, and very happy that people like Dmitri and his team keep their passion and their bond with our Teddy. Like us, they want to continue to share it with the children of the world. Forsse, who worked for Disney and co-created Disney’s Haunted Mansion and later worked for Sid & Marty Krofft Entertainment, is the subject of an independent film titled Ken Forsse: Come dream with me. The feature-length documentary is set to debut in 2022. The toy previously inspired an animated series, The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin, in 1986-87, also created by Forsse. The syndicated series ran for two seasons and 65 episodes. DJ2’s credits also include those from Netflix Grave robber animated series. The company is replaced by APA and Brecheen Feldman. Ted, meanwhile, gets the reboot treatment from creator Seth MacFarlane, who set up a series of prequels at Peacock. The rude talking plush original feature film debuted in 2012 and became the highest-grossing original comedy of all time that wasn’t a sequel or based on other intellectual property. The success of the first film, starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, sparked a sequel in 2015. The pair of feature films grossed more than $ 750 million worldwide.

