Mountain Stage Names Grammy Winner Kathy Mattea From West Virginia As New HostExBulletin





September 9, 2021, Virginia NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting Mountain stage announced today that Kathy mattea will take over as a new host departure September 9.

Photo by Reto Sterchi

Photo by Reto Sterchi Mattea is a two-time West Virginia Grammy winner, has appeared on the show more times than any other female artist, second to fellow West Virginia native Tim O’Brien, and has co-hosted multiple times. Larry Groce, Mountain stage Longtime co-founder and host since its inception in 1983, will hand over the reins after 37 years, but will remain with the program as artistic director and appear as host on occasion. “Kathy has been on the show for over 30 years now,” said Groce, “and during that time and with all of her success, she really hasn’t changed who she is originally. She embodies the best of West Virginia.the same way Mountain stage did, and that’s how she knew she would be the perfect person for the job ” “There is something quintessentially West Virginia about Mountain stage“added Mattea.” Beyond the world-class performances, beyond the collaborative atmosphere, beyond how much fun it is, I think the show offers a very important insight into the people and the culture that makes West Virginia so special, and I’m always happy to help share this with the world. ” For almost 40 years, Mountain stage has grown into an institution, one of the most beloved and longest lasting programs in public radio history, broadcasting thousands of unforgettable live performances from rising stars and veteran legends. Produced by the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, West Virginia, Mountain stage is recorded in front of an audience and features a variety of musical styles, in genres ranging from traditional roots, folk, blues and country to independent rock, alternative, synth pop, world music and beyond. Some of their most iconic guests over the years have included Regina Spektor, John Prince, Odetta, Wilco, REM, Angelique Kidjo, Phish, Mavis Staples, Allen Toussaint, Alison Krauss, Townes Van Zandt, Patti Smith, Allen Ginsberg and Buddy Guy. Earlier this summer, the prestigious John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC announced that it will host and present an upcoming recording of Mountain stage. The show takes place on Sunday, October 24 in the concert hall and is one of 120+ events celebrating the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary season. The program will include appearances by Asleep at The Wheel, Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius and Carsie Blanton. For details and to purchase tickets, visit the Kennedy Center website HERE. Mountain stage is distributed to over 200 US radio stations by NPR, and can be heard on WVPB. For listings, check your local stations. To learn more about Mountain stage visit https://mountainstage.org and https://www.npr.org/series/mountain-stage/ About Mountain Stage Mountain stage is a radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. The two-hour musical show is recorded in front of a live audience, most often at the Charleston WV Cultural Center, but it also travels several times a year to other venues in the United States and Canada. It has been broadcast since 1983. The program presents a wide variety of music, from traditional to brand new, from roots music to jazz. About NPR Music For more than a decade, NPR Music’s strong music journalism has engaged millions of music fans of all genres with feature film series, live performances, cultural analysis and interviews. Projects include Tiny Desk concert series, Turning Tables, podcastsAll songs considered, Alt latino and Stronger than a riot; and Jazz Nightin America. NPR Music collaborates with NPR news magazines, public radio member stations and the passionate listening community to celebrate exceptional music and discover emerging artists Visit NPR Music.org and connect with NPR Music at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Press contact: Erik Anderson [email protected] Media relations [email protected]

