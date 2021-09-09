Amazon and Best Buy Announce New Fire TV Smart TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba | Business

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 9, 2021–

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) today announced a new line of smart TVs with built-in Fire TV from Pioneer and an upcoming Toshiba series with far-field voice. Both series are optimized for Fire TV’s content approach to entertainment and Alexa’s ever-available intelligence to deliver a truly smart TV experience for the living room.

Fire TV’s vision is to unite the best hardware, software, and Alexa voice control to make entertainment simple, enjoyable and affordable, said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. Today, we’re excited that Best Buy is bringing Pioneer back to the TV space and helping Toshiba unleash the power of far-field voice, all with built-in Fire TV.

We’re excited to continue working with Amazon to bring new Fire TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba to our customers, said Luke Motschenbacher, Category Manager at Best Buy. The new range gives our customers even more options to get the latest technology that meets their needs.

The Fire TV relationship between Best Buy and Amazon began in 2018 with the introduction of 18 smart TV models from Toshiba and Insignia. Today, the companies offer more than 80 different smart TVs with built-in Fire TVs in the United States and Canada. Over the past three years, customers have purchased millions of Insignia and Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV, with an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.com. This year, customers also purchased a record number of Fire TV smart TVs, from brands like Toshiba and Insignia, during Prime Day and the two weeks leading up to this year’s event.

Pioneer continues to innovate with a 4K UHD smart TV with the Fire TV line

The Pioneer Smart TV with Fire TV The line is a new addition to the Fire TV family of devices and delivers a stunning 4K Ultra HD TV experience for crisp clarity, contrast and color on the 43 and 50 models. The Pioneer series will feature picture functionality in picture i * and High Dynamic Range specifications such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. For audio, the series offers multi-room music capabilities and surround sound experiences via DTS Virtual X. With the included voice remote with Alexa, customers can use their voice to discover and watch over a million movies and TV episodes from the main apps and easily manage picture and sound settings across the series.

Toshiba invests in delivery of new far-field TV series

Best Buy will also deliver an all-new series of Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV that natively use far-field voice through a 4-matrix microphone built into the TVs. Customers will enjoy the benefits of hands-free Alexa over the Toshiba series, enabling voice interactions from across the room. Alexa helps you get the most from your TV and control connected devices, get personalized content recommendations, watch the latest entertainment on your favorite apps on your bigger screen, and more.

The series, expected by spring 2022, will also deliver premium image quality in large formats (55, 65 and 75) and include motion processing and local dimming. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

Availablity

The Pioneer series will be available in 43 and 50 on Amazon and Best Buy. The 43 will start shipping in late September and the 50 in early November to the US and Canada.

Customers who buy their Fire TV smart TVs from Amazon can easily pick them up at their local Best Buy store.

