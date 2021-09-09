Exclusive: Actor Khleo Thomas Adds Game Content Creator To Resume As New Face Of Astro Gaming





Throughout his life, actor Khleo Thomas has always had a love for gaming. While filming on every set, video games have been Thomas’ escape. His passion for this has led him to fully integrate into the gaming community after launching his own Twitch channel with over 20,000 subscribers, which makes his latest partnership seemingly fitting. After working with Astro Gaming for almost a year and a half, Thomas announced a new partnership as he has now officially become the new face of the brand. “I am especially delighted to be able to build with the Astro family and to expand into new territories,” Thomas exclusively told AfroTech. “In my opinion, they have made quite an imprint in the world of technology and communications. But, I think we can really start to focus our energy on different types of content and different avenues to find new people to bring on board. In addition to presenting their products to new people through this content. I think this is a very important thing. For them, bringing me is really just an honor. Astro Gaming The mission is to “improve the sport of gaming” and for Thomas their high quality technology has elevated his streaming and helped him move from actor to creator of game content. “I’ve been in the entertainment business for over 20 years now,” Thomas shared with us. “Over time, I adapted over time. It was one thing to be just an actor in the early 2000s. Now, it’s good to be multi-hyphenated. It’s really good. It wasn’t as acceptable or easy to do in the early 2000s, but now I’m able to adjust with the times, be live on my Twitch channel and treat it like it’s my show. . Before the pandemic, Thomas was planning to shoot a pilot for his own late-night talk show in hopes of bringing “back that feeling Arsenio Hall had for his generation. Thanks to Astro Gaming, the dreams of the content creator didn’t have to be put on the back burner. “I used my Astro A50s to really help organize that feeling of a late night talk show through my Twitch channel,” says Thomas. “I installed my green screen in my room. I walked around and had a microphone and could hear the music clearly, and there was no delay. And I treated it like my late night talk show. We had karaoke, songs to sing along to, all of that good stuff. With his partnership with Astro Gaming, the multi-hyphenated creator will be able to interweave his seasoned acting career and his growing career as a game content creator. “The fact that I have been a player all my life and now [I’m] to take a very, very big step in this world, that just feels really natural to me, ”says Thomas. “And, I can speak the same language as all the players in the world now and I feel like its two worlds are colliding because what they can perceive of me coming from that [acting] world, they’ll immediately realize, Wait, I’m talking to someone like me. Who understands our love and passion for the whole game. Tune in to Thomas’ Twitch channel here.

