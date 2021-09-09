Bollywood Roundup: Payal Ghosh, Yami Gautam, Kangana Ranaut, and more …

Payal Ghosh makes eco-friendly Ganesha at home

Bombay– Keeping the environment and the pandemic in mind, actress Payal Ghosh makes her first ecological idol “Ganesha” for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking of doing the ‘Ganesha’, Payal said, “I love the festival. I can completely let go of my hair. I create my own ‘Bappa’. It’s extremely personal and I can’t put it into words. We must keep sustainability at the top of our priorities. We cannot in any case release pollutants into the atmosphere. I would plant ‘Bappa’ in Visarjan and have it by my side forever. I watched a few tutorials online and created them. It is also a new art for me. I can’t wait to see this ‘Ganpati’.

Jacqueline and Yami to host Ganpati’s celebration on ‘Dance Deewane’

Bombay– With the upcoming arrival of “Ganesh Chaturthi” everyone seems in a festive mood and so will the next special episode of “Dance Deewane”. This time, Judge Madhuri Dixit will be joined by two Bollywood actresses – Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Yami and Jacqueline will have plenty of fun moments when they enter, and Jacqueline’s moment with competitor Piyush is certainly a hilarious highlight.

The actress will be seen gushing over the contestant, Piyush Gurbhele’s cuteness, and Yami will ask her, “Who do you think is cuter, me or Jacqueline?” He will answer, his usual shyness: “Madame Yami’s eyes are very cute and Madame Jacqueline’s smile is very pretty.” And today among all the ladies Jacqueline Madame is the prettiest ”.

Pulling her leg, Yami will say “And am I not pretty?” what Piyush calls her simply “cute”. At that point, Madhuri will make his own joke, saying, “Are you going to say nothing to me?”

Yami and Jacqueline will be seen grooving on ‘Genda Phool’ with dance queen Madhuri and the rest of the judges as well.

‘Dance Deewane’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on COLORS.

Kangana Ranaut to appear on “The Kapil Sharma Show”

Bombay– Bollywood diva and ‘Thalaivii’ star Kangana Ranaut will be seen as the special guest of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in Saturday’s episode.

It will feature a celebration of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with the cast of ‘Thalaivii’ including lead actress Kangana as well as film director AL Vijay, producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh.

“Thalaivii” will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10th. It is based on the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kareena Kapoor Khan remains sporty

New Delhi – Less than six months after giving birth to her second child, Kareena Kapoor Khan is fit like a violin and back to work, proving why she is the reigning Bollywood actress.

Bebo, as it’s affectionately known, has been spotted on sets beating the monsoon blues in athleisure. The actress wore a coordinating ensemble in neon blues and pinks worn over a sports bra.

Minimal makeup, wavy locks, and a few accessories were all she needed to complete the look.

The actress never really took time off from work or from being fit during her pregnancy and can be credited with encouraging women to continue with their professional roles, fitness routines, and time to devote to their lives. friends and family during and after childbirth.

Akshay Kumar writes emotional note for mother on 54th birthday

Bombay– On his 54th birthday Thursday, Akshay Kumar wrote a moving note for his mother, who died on Wednesday. The actor said that “life goes on”.

Akshay shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday morning. He presents him with his mother Aruna Bhatia, who is seen planting a kiss on her son’s cheek.

“I never would have liked it that way, but I’m sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from up there! Thanks to each of you for your condolences and wishes. Life goes on,” Akshay wrote alongside. the image, which currently has 1.1 million likes on the photo-sharing site.

Akshay took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his grief.

“She was my heart. And today I feel unbearable pain at the very heart of my existence, ”he wrote.

The 53-year-old star said her mother passed away peacefully.

“My maa… Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and found my father in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this time. Om Shanti, ”he wrote. (IANS)