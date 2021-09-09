Jim Cramer signs new contract with CNBC – The Hollywood Reporter





CNBC locks down one of its star hosts in a new deal. The economic news channel has signed a new contract with Jim Cramer, the host of Crazy money and Squawk in the street ordinary. A key new aspect: The deal also includes a cross-platform element, with Cramer ready to write articles and create web videos for CNBC’s website. The company will also launch a new subscription product, the CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer, and will work with Cramer to create and launch new live events and conferences. Cramer previously founded TheStreet.com, which he sold to TheMaven in 2019. TheStreet was Cramer’s exclusive home of digital commentary and subscription stock advice. From now on, Cramer will bring these products to CNBC through Cramer Digital. Margaret de Luna, who was previously President and COO of TheStreet, recently joined CNBC as Managing Director and Senior Vice President of its direct-to-consumer business. The company is betting that Cramer’s contagious personality and digital and TV bona fide will help boost its direct-to-consumer offerings. “Jim Cramer is truly one of a kind. It has the unique ability to brilliantly break down complex topics and make them digestible for everyday investors, ”CNBC Chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement. “And now, for the first time ever, CNBC will be home to all of Jim’s media, creating a virtuous cycle for its dedicated viewers and loyal members to easily engage with exclusive content across all platforms and serve One-stop-shop for sponsors and advertisers looking to interact with Jim’s full line of products on a deeper level. Cramer was a regular at CNBC in the late 1990s, joining the channel full-time in 2002 to co-host a prime-time show with Larry Kudlow. He started the afternoon show Crazy money in 2005.

