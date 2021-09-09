R Kelly accuser says court singer starved her for days





R Kelly sexually assaulted a woman in his Chicago studio nearly two decades ago, where he locked her up without food or water, the woman testified today at the R&B singer’s trial. The woman, who identified herself as Sonia, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court that she was held for at least two days in a locked room at Mr Kelly’s chocolate studio in 2003. Sonia said that after she was finally allowed to eat, she became “extremely full” after a few bites and “felt something happen” before falling asleep. She said Mr. Kelly was adjusting his pants when she woke up. When questioned by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez, she said she recalled feeling something had happened to her and believed she had been sexually assaulted. On cross-examination, Mr Kelly’s attorney Deveraux Cannick asked why Sonia did not immediately call the police or see a doctor, instead waiting for the 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly to describe the other alleged abuses of Mr. Kelly. Sonia later told Ms. Melendez that she thought no one would believe her and that she was afraid of Mr. Kelly. Mr Kelly, 54, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of carrying out an alleged decades-long racketeering program targeting women and girls, with the help of individuals that he employed. The indictment describes Mr. Kelly’s alleged treatment of six women and girls, including the late singer Aaliyah. Several women, some not identified in the indictment, testified about Mr Kelly’s alleged abuse. The trial by a jury of seven men and five women began on August 18. Today’s session was the first since September 3. Sonia said she traveled to Chicago to interview Mr. Kelly for a Utah radio station, where she was a 21-year intern. She testified that she signed two nondisclosure agreements, neither of which she read, upon arriving at the chocolate factory and before leaving. Sonia also said she was reprimanded before leaving for not crossing paths with Mr Kelly, with added obscenity for emphasis, which she saw as a threat. The interview never took place, she said. Lawyers for Mr Kelly have tried to show that the singer’s accusers want to be with him. Sonia told Mr. Cannick that Utah Radio Station will not be arranging her trip to Chicago. She therefore left alone, Mr. Kelly’s team taking care of the logistics. But when asked why she hadn’t read the second non-disclosure agreement, after the alleged assault, Sonia told Mr Cannick: “I just wanted to go home.” Known for songs such as I Believe I Can Fly and Grammy-winning Bump N ‘Grind, Mr. Kelly has faced sexual abuse charges for nearly two decades. The review increased after the start of the #MeToo movement and the release of the Lifetime documentary. Mr. Kelly has been jailed for over two years and also faces gender-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

