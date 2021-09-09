CineAsia 2021 canceled amid Delta outbreaks – The Hollywood Reporter





CineAsia, the exhibition and distribution industry conference typically held every fall somewhere in Asia-Pacific, has canceled its 2021 edition amid outbreaks of Delta variants across much of the region. The event was previously scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in December. This decision marks the third consecutive year of cancellation of CineAsia. At the end of 2019, the event was due to be held at its long-standing former base in Hong Kong, but the brutal police crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in the city forced organizers to withdraw. CineAsia then intended to move to Bangkok in 2020, but those plans were ultimately thwarted by the first waves of the pandemic. Traditionally, CineAsia has been a regular annual stop on the Asian entertainment calendar for Hollywood studio executives, with full theatrical screenings of the tents to come, a hallmark of the three-day event. The rally’s big screen focus made the shift to an online model less viable than other film markets and industry opportunities. “After much thought following conversations with strategic partners in the APAC region and meetings with supporters and key studios at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, we determined that we could not have a successful convention in Bangkok in December. 2021, “CineAsia organizers said in a statement on Thursday. . “It is therefore with great sadness and disappointment that we have to cancel CineAsia 2021.” Organizers noted that eight key markets in Asia-Pacific are currently closed and will not reopen until October. Strict travel restrictions, meanwhile, remain in place across all territories in the region, with no sign of mass mobility resuming by the end of the year. “Slow progress in vaccine deployment and quarantine requirements add to the challenges for the region,” CineAsia said, noting, “Safety is our number one priority and we cannot subject our delegates to any potential risk. “ In addition to Hollywood film screenings and a trade fair for major, regional and independent film studios, CineAsia still offers a series of panel discussions and awards for regional stars and honored exhibitors. The event is produced by the New York-based Film Expo Group, which also presents CineEurope, which is held in Barcelona, ​​and ShowEast, which is held in Miami. The group said they plan to host an in-person CineAsia in 2022 and will share dates with the industry soon, adding, “Stay safe and stay positive.”

