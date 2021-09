Patton Oswalt cancels shows in Florida and Utah, says venues will not follow his Covid-19 safety protocols

Requests to follow such Covid-19 protocols have become increasingly common in recent months, as venues reopened to touring musicians and comedians. Chelsea Handler, another comedian on tour this year, demanded a negative test or proof of vaccination for participants , as does the Lollapalooza Music Festival and bands like Phish.

Oswalt intended to do the same, he said in a posted video. on Instagram last week . But his theaters in Florida, where he was scheduled to perform in three cities, and his Salt Lake City hall refused to comply. These dates, he announced, are now canceled.

“This difficult decision was made due to the growing number of Covid cases,” Oswalt said. “And also because I have an ego but my ego is not big enough to think people should die to hear my stupid comedy.”

The other dates of Oswalt’s tour are still planned. CNN has reached out to representatives for Oswalt for further comment, but has not received a response.

In Florida, businesses are not legally allowed to request proof of vaccination, a decision made by Governor Ron DeSantis in April. (State sites did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.) In Utah, Oswalt was scheduled to appear at Kingsbury Hall on the University of Utah campus, and although the school requires vaccinations for students, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN that it “cannot extend this to customers of campus sites for experiments presented by the University of Utah.” “However, outdoor rentals (like Live Nation) can establish their own security protocols. Unfortunately, the Oswalt team had already made the decision to cancel the January show prior to this clarification, but we look forward to rescheduling with him in the future, “the spokesperson said in a statement. Oswalt’s decision drew some criticism, especially from GOP Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, where Oswalt scheduled several shows. In response to canceled shows in Utah and Florida, Cruz wrote on Twitter, “Both of his fans were disappointed.” In the United States, Covid-19 cases have increased, in large part due to large swathes of unvaccinated Americans. The Delta variant, at least twice as contagious as the original virus, has also contributed to the increase in cases. Since July, hospitalizations due to Covid-19 have also increased steadily, with nearly 30% of all hospitalizations occurring in Florida and Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/09/entertainment/patton-oswalt-covid-cancel-cec/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos