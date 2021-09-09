



AUSTIN, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – September 9, 2021– Aspyr, Lucasfilm Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced Star wars : Knights of the Old Republic – Remake, a new remake of the revered original Star wars successful story and role-playing game known to millions of fans around the world. In development as a PlayStation 5 (PS5) exclusive at launch and for PC, Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake is completely rebuilt so that a new generation of players can experience this legendary story like never before. The news was revealed today in a trailer during PlayStation Showcase 2021 featuring iconic images of Darth Revan and the voice-over talent of Jennifer Hale, who played Bastila Shan in the original game. We have spent the past few years bringing together the best talent in the industry to deliver a modern take on this timeless Star wars legend, said Aspyr co-founder Ted Staloch. Like all life Star wars fans with extensive experience working with many of his best games, we have the deepest love and admiration for Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic and I can’t wait to share this amazing remake with the rest of the galaxy. Development of Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake is led by a newly created team of industry veterans at developer and publisher Aspyr, working closely with Lucasfilm Games. Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have worked together in recent years to bring several classics Star wars modern platform titles, including the original Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The game will be released on PS5 by SIE, while the PC version of the game will be released by Aspyr. Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic stands out among Legends of Star wars storytelling, and were excited to join Aspyr and Sony in remaking this legend for a new generation of gamers, said Douglas Reilly, vice president of Lucasfilm Games. Our teams have worked closely together and share a deep commitment to honoring what fans love about the original, while bringing new fans to this incredible journey. Almost 20 years after its debut, Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic remains one of the most requested remakes by the PlayStation community, said Eric Lempel, SVP, Head of Global Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment. The time has finally come to bring this dream to life for die-hard fans and those who haven’t yet lived it. First released in 2003, the Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic is still a landmark achievement today, often ranked among the greatest video games of all time. A top of Star wars Tales of legends, Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic takes place approximately 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy, ushering a new cast of heroes and villains in an epic fight for the fate of the galaxy. The game is loved by fans and has been praised by critics for its deeply engaging narrative, memorable characters, sense of immersion and discovery, and choice-based gameplay. Fans can follow the latest updates for Star wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake by subscribing on www.aspyr.com/starwars, as well as by following Aspyr on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Trailer: https://youtu.be/lL-RfE-ioJ8 Assets: https://sbx.gg/kotor-remake-assets About Aspyr Aspyr is a leading video game publishing and development partner focused on maximizing the potential of games across all platforms and for all gamers. Today, the company supports a growing network of partners that includes many leading entertainment intellectual property owners, publishers, developers and technology providers. Aspyr is based in Austin, Texas. For more information visit www.aspyr.com. About Sony Interactive Entertainment Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has been an innovator in the market since the original PlayStation launched in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStationStore, PlayStation Plus, PlayStationNow and the popular PlayStation software from PlayStation Ateliers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo. PlayStation and PS5 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CONTACT: Shaun Norton Sandbox strategies for Aspyr [email protected] www.sandboxstrat.com Joe Sullivan For Lucasfilm games [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/aspyr-lucasfilm-games-sony-interactive-entertainment-announce-star-wars-knights-of-the-old-republic-/article_043f6ddb-4eb9-5fbf-b352-035eafccc25a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

