The Flash teen actor Logan Williams died of fentanyl overdose





Logan Williams, the child star who played young Barry Allen in The flash, died of a drug overdose. More than a year after the 16-year-old actor death, the BC Coroners Service released its report, which was obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. The official cause of death is listed as “acute drug toxicity” using the unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl). It was classified as accidental. “ Logan Williams, with actress Brigid Brannagh, in a 2015 episode of Supernatural. (Photo: Liane Hentscher / The CW) The report noted: Toxicology analysis detected fentanyl in a range where fatal effects were reported. Even small amounts of fentanyl have been found to be potentially toxic. He also said that Williams who appeared in eight episodes of the CW superhero show struggled with mental health issues ”and also had“ a history of illicit substance use. He said that in 2019, Williams whose other acting credits include a guest spot on Supernatural and the Hallmark series When the heart calls you was placed in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD), or child protection services. He received services, including placement in a residential treatment program, but “often refused to participate.” The investigation, which was recently closed, found the Vancouver native to be in a spiral. He first became unconscious after using substances on February 26, 2020 and was resuscitated. As a result, he was diagnosed with a significant brain injury that affected his memory and functioning, according to the coroners’ report. On March 11, 2020, he was returned to a supervised residential care program while awaiting a bed in a treatment facility. A few weeks later, on April 1, he left the group home and was reported missing. When he returned at 11 p.m. that evening, he appeared restless and under the influence of a substance. He last spoke to staff at 4 a.m. on April 2, and staff performed hourly checks during which he appeared to be sleeping. At 9:30 am, staff tried to wake him up but he was “unconscious and not breathing”. Paramedics were called but did not attempt resuscitation as it was evident [he] had died. There was drug paraphernalia near his body. The story continues A police investigation concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances and that street drugs often contain unexpected substances that can potentially pose an increased risk. Marlyse Williams, his mother, said in May 2020 that preliminary toxicology results showed he death from a fentanyl overdose. She said her son, who started playing at age 9 but took a hiatus at age 13, has struggled with addiction for three years. She said she found out that he had used cannabis, then later harder drugs, but was not aware of any fentanyl use. In August 2020, she open about his attempts to help him overcome his addiction, including taking out a second mortgage on his house to send it to treatment centers in the United States, where he spent 10 months in a residential program in the Utah, and Canada. She said on the day of her death at the height of the pandemic, “Logan certainly didn’t want to die. We were supposed to see each other that day and he was looking forward to it.” And she criticized drug dealers who sell to children, asking, “How does this fentanyl get into all drugs and kill our young people?” Why is nobody doing anything about it? Why is this OK?

