Entertainment
Can Hollywood survive another year without Tom Cruise? Can he? – Deadline
Tom Cruise, now approaching the age of 60, has never reacted calmly to frustration. This week, his carefully structured life was put on hold by the delays of his two announced mega films: The Top Gun continuation and the seventh Impossible mission.
Can Hollywood survive another year without Cruise? Or can Cruise?
The egos of stars sink into paranoia even at the best of times and it’s the worst, with celebrities around the world finding themselves sidelined. Besides film delays, China has now declared war on celebrities and pop stars in general. Could others follow suit? (More on this below.)
Celebrity narcissism is normally a cringe, but this time I sympathize with Cruise for his frankness and tenacity. “I need some action,” Cruise once told me, a half-crazy look in his eyes. He had just produced and played in Lions for lambs, a brave anti-war film about two young soldiers who had served in Afghanistan. Robert Redford had directed and co-starred. He bombed.
Related story
“Top Gun: Maverick” flies Thanksgiving through Memorial Day weekend; ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ ignites in fall 2022
His own company had funded and released the film, and its failure was a blow to Cruise’s ego as well as United Artists, the company he had recently acquired with manager Paula Wagner. Suddenly, the unthinkable had happened: Tom Cruise apparently had nothing more to do.
That was 15 years ago and he has never let that happen again, backing his successive successes, promoting each with relentless zeal. Paramount previously canceled Cruise’s deal due to an ego war with Chairman Sumner Redstone, but the studio had now decided to give him what he wanted.
Then came the Delta whiplash. Suddenly Top Gun: Maverick, the super suite, has been postponed from November 2021 to May 2022. To accommodate it, Mission: Impossible 7 was postponed from May to September 2022 (both co-produced with Skydance). How could this have happened to a man whose films had grossed $ 10 billion worldwide?
Certainly, other studios seem to follow suit, a repetition of the ritual repressions of a year ago. Indeed, the outlook for entertainment in general had turned bleak again – especially in China, whose government oddly views entertainment as a cultural enemy.
The current mandate in China is to curb the “cult of celebrities”. His cyberspace administration now bans any site promoting fan clubs or ranking celebrities by popularity. The names of big stars like Zheng Shuang or Zhao Wei are being erased online. As part of President Xi’s “national rejuvenation”, censors have also been ordered to put an end to “sissies” or other characters in movies or on television who suggest “abnormal aesthetics.” .
While celebrities outside of China do not face an aesthetic test, their managers are well aware of another cultural phenomenon: current stars and influencers trace their influence to TikTok or Instagram and their income to YouTube. , not to traditional media. New celebrities can be stock pickers or fashionistas, but not movie stars. Like Mel Ottenberg, the new editor-in-chief of Magazine interview, says, “People always want superficiality to fill the narcissistic void – hence TikTok.”
While his films may be delayed, Cruise still symbolizes a more traditional version of fame: a celebrity whose business is entertainment, not product launches.
He set his sights on mainstream hits like Jerry maguire and A few good men, and also behind risky companies like Born July 4 Where Thunder in the tropics. Cruise had his business stumbles, like Rock of ages (2012) or The Mummy (2017) and his ardent advocacy for Scientology opened him to criticism, especially in Europe.
Yet Cruise’s professionalism has always impressed his filmmakers, even early in his career. Francis Coppola remembers the shoot The foreigners in 1981, a film that offered escape opportunities not only to Cruise but also to young rivals like Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell and Patrick Swayze. “Each night, while his co-stars partied, Cruise would lock himself in his room, studying his lines and trying to figure out how to become an actor,” Coppola recalls. In less than a year, Cruise starred in Risky business while his friends were looking for work.
And now Cruise is looking for work. It won’t last long.
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2021/09/tom-cruise-movies-top-gun-maverick-mission-impossible-delays-peter-bart-1234829534/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]