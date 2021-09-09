New York Fashion Week is back





You know something has changed when the biggest celebrity at a fashion show isn’t Gina Gershon or Nicky Hilton or Riverdales Madelaine Petsch but Kathy Hochul, the new governor of New York. Yet on Wednesday, as the first New York Fashion Week began since February 2020, and Ms Hochul took her front row seat at the Prabal Gurungs show in Robert F. Wagner Jr. at the tip of Battery Park, with the lights on. of September 11. stretching out into the sky just behind, she was beset by a flood of happy selfie participants. Andrew Cuomo has never shown up at a fashion show (at least not that anyone can remember). Neither can Mayor Bill de Blasio (bad sign for someone with a socialist inclination). Thus, the presence of Mrs. Hochuls seemed to serve as a sign if one was needed which was on the dawn of a new era.

The shows are back. The audience in most of their garish plumage is back: street-style peacocks in fuchsia sequins roaming the sidewalks mid-afternoon; seeping into thin scribbles of knits; transported through town in the hushed surroundings of the black Town Car, then disgorged from the silent twilight into a herd of snaps despite the fact that the shoe of choice is now a Birkenstock fashion or a sneaker. It’s, like the return from Broadway, the return of the US Open, the return of the Met Gala (to some, the return to the office!) Touted as a big thing; part of the re-emergence of New York, required by the vaccine. Shows, when possible, are presented outdoors. The city itself has a leading role: the skyline serving as the backdrop to Peter Dos’s debut show, held in a drive-through in Greenpoint; the verdant hills of Little Island and the rolling waves of the Hudson River framing the looks of Proenza Schoulers; the messy concrete of the East Village as the stage for the performance piece Imitation of Christs in St. Marks Church.

The general vibe is the joy of having the chance to be in person again, with an inexperienced undertone of unease. Much of the crowd is masked, but a large part is not (usually the celebrity lot). This makes face covers eerily like an accessory rather than a crucial safety measure.

It all looks strangely familiar, but also, as Diane von Furstenberg (who doesn’t have a show) said, very different. It’s easy to scratch your head and wonder why a fashion show matters. Yet after 20 months of isolation and largely dressing for the kitchen table, now is, perhaps more than ever in recent memory, a time when the question of what to take wear then has real topicality. So what’s the answer? You dress for the mess, Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour wrote in her show notes. Then, amid the green onions and sunflowers of Brooklyn Grange, New York’s largest rooftop garden, she sent an exuberant riot of overdyed pastels and oversized cargo pants and recycled materials, padded tank dresses. and beetle-shaped breastplates, all superimposed willy-nilly to run, jump, hold hands with friends of various ages and affinities. These were garments that carried their durability lightly and their sense of community on their sleeve. It was impossible not to smile. Imitation of Christ’s Tara Subkoff, on the other hand, put it more bluntly, in a show involving a Buddhist monk, a live performance by a 19-year-old singer named Blessing, and 78 dancers and circus performers stand twisting and flowing in in unison, some of them sporting a bunch of casual clothes printed with the message the more you consume, the less you have.

It might sound very ironic (or silly) from someone selling stuff, but these pieces, which were created in collaboration with two young Los Angeles designers, Asia Caldera and Daisy Bourez, have all been recycled or made from animal corpses. And after the sweatshirts and t-shirts, a whole collection of sparkling and satin kitchen table clothes, the kind that lets you have your scruples and your style too. Not exactly for the office, but definitely for going out. This is also what Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez were thinking in their show Proenza Schouler. It’s a celebration of a new-found freedom that still feels a bit shaky, Mr McCollough said backstage (or side stage; the zoo-like scene that is backstage is mostly closed now due to security protocols). That meant a lot of jersey in the form of short pants that curved a bit from thigh to calf to allow room around the legs, jackets with slanted shoulders and flowing trench coats. It meant tunics with a New Look puff and dangling elbow-length sleeves with jet bead fringes. This meant long, slim high-necked dresses with four levels of fringe at the skirt, or diamond-shaped cutouts at the torso snaking like an ameoba over one shoulder or around the waist. It meant traffic light tones and blocky tropical prints. Nothing seemed too restrictive or complicated. The result was an effective bridge between where we were (swaddled and scared) and where we could hopefully go. Just as Mr. Dos elegantly meditated on the shirt dress as an essential part of the four-piece costume: stretched up to the ankle, most often floating over sleazy pants or shorts and under tightly fitted jackets, sometimes embroidered with a single rose, sometimes with a window cut out at the back like an escape hatch, superimposed in all senses of the word.

He didn’t try too hard, unlike Mr. Gurungs’ ode to American women. The designer made waves a few seasons ago with a show that asked the question: who is becoming American? It was a request that produced one of the pieces featured in the Costume Institute’s upcoming show at the Met. Now it seems to have moved on to a related theme which can be summed up as: What does it mean to be an American woman? That’s an important question, and Mr. Gurung, who also works with Mattel on his line of American Girl dolls and has long been a champion of inclusiveness of all kinds, racial, size and gender, has it. adopted. The problem is, her political stance seems to have crept into her approach to design, and when it comes to dressing the American woman, no matter who identifies herself, it includes everything but the kitchen sink. food. Picnic gingham! Cowboy plaid! Flowered lawn! Shirt dresses! Baby dolls! Strapless feather bloomers and cocktail dresses! It was all there, like a tote of femininity from many eras, right down to the 18th century saddlebags, here tucked into the sides of crisp black jackets? Choice is a key value these days, but watching Ms. Hochul fervently clap, it was hard to imagine what she would take, in the stew of ideas, to define Albany’s new look.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/09/style/new-york-fashion-week-is-back.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos