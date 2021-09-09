Biden sets COVID vaccine mandate for more than 100 worker companies – The Hollywood Reporter

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting up to 100 million Americans in a total effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the burgeoning delta variant that is killing thousands people every week and jeopardize the country’s economic recovery.

The extended rules require all employers with more than 100 workers to require them to be vaccinated or tested for the virus every week, affecting an estimated 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers in healthcare facilities who receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will also need to be fully immunized.

Biden also signs an executive order requiring the vaccination of executive and contractor employees who do business with the federal government – without the ability to test. This covers several million additional workers.

Biden was expected to announce the new requirements in a speech Thursday afternoon by the White House as part of a new ‘action plan’ to deal with the latest increase in coronavirus cases and the stagnant pace of COVID-fire 19 which has raised doubts among the public about its handling of the pandemic.

Just two months ago, Biden prematurely declared the nation’s “independence” from the virus. Now, despite more than 208 million Americans having at least one dose of the vaccine, the United States sees about 300% more new COVID-19 infections per day, about two and a half times as many hospitalizations and almost double the number of deaths compared to the same period last year.

Biden’s plans were presented Thursday afternoon by White House press secretary Jen Psaki and other senior administration officials ahead of the speech.

After months of using promotions to boost the vaccination rate, Biden is taking a much firmer hand, as his assistants blame people who have yet to receive vaccines for the sharp rise in cases that are killing more than 1,000. people a day and endangers a fragile economy. rebound.

Psaki said that “Biden’s overriding goal here is to reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans,” noting that around 80 million adults remain unvaccinated.

An AP-NORC poll in August found that 54% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the public health crisis, down from 66% the month before, due to waning support from Republicans and political independents.

In addition to vaccination requirements, Biden is set to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or maintain face coverage requirements on federal properties in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden was also due to announce that the federal government would work to increase the supply of virus tests and that the White House had secured concessions from retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and Kroger to sell home test kits at cost. starting this week.

The administration is also to send additional federal support to help schools operate safely, including additional funding for testing. And Biden will ask major entertainment venues and arenas to require vaccinations or proof of a negative test for entry.

The obligation for large companies to require vaccinations or weekly tests for employees will be enacted by an upcoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that provides for penalties of $ 14,000 per violation, an official said. ‘administration. The White House did not immediately say when this would take effect, but said workers would have enough time to get vaccinated.

The rule would also require large companies to grant paid time off for vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will extend an immunization requirement issued earlier this summer – for nursing home staff – to other health facilities, including hospitals, home health agencies and dialysis centers.

Separately, the Department of Health and Human Services will require vaccinations in Head Start programs, as well as schools run by the Department of Defense and the Indian Education Bureau, affecting around 300,000 employees.

Biden’s order for executive and contract workers includes exceptions for workers seeking religious or medical exemptions from vaccination, according to Psaki. Federal workers and contractors will have 75 days to get a full vaccine. Workers who do not comply will be referred to the human resources departments of their agencies for advice and disciplinary action, including possible dismissal.

“We would like to be a role model” for other organizations and businesses across the country, Psaki said of the federal workforce. The AP-NORC poll found that 55% of Americans were in favor of requiring public servants to be fully immunized, compared with 21% against.

Biden urged COVID-19 vaccine requirements in environments such as schools, workplaces and college campuses, and the White House hopes the strengthened federal mandate will prompt more companies to follow suit. The Los Angeles school board was scheduled to vote on Thursday to require all students ages 12 and older to be fully immunized in the nation’s second-largest school district.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Indian Health Service and the National Institutes of Health have already announced vaccine needs for much of their staff, and the Pentagon decided last month to require all military personnel to be vaccinated. Together, the White House estimates that these requirements cover 2.5 million Americans. Thursday’s order is expected to affect nearly 2 million additional federal workers and potentially millions of contractors.

More than 177 million are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but confirmed cases of the virus have increased in recent weeks to an average of around 140,000 per day, with an average of around 1,000 Americans dying from the virus daily, according to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the spread – and the vast majority of serious illness and death – occurs among people who are not yet fully vaccinated against the virus. So-called “breakthrough” infections in people who have been vaccinated do occur, but tend to be much less dangerous.

“We cannot accept that this is the new normal,” said Dr Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner who regularly comments on the pandemic. If the pandemic continues unabated, it will result in 500,000 deaths per year. “Sure, no one wants that. “

Wen urged the White House to take a stronger stance on vaccine requirements, including the use of so-called vaccine “passports” for travel and work mandates that leave little room for maneuver.

“I want to see the full power of the federal government here, and no longer half measures,” she said. “I want to see a hard reset from the Biden administration, no more nibbling around the edges.”

Federal officials are moving forward with plans to begin giving booster shots of mRNA vaccines to boost protection against the more transmissible delta variant of the virus. Last month, Biden announced plans to make them available from September 20, but only the Pfizer vaccine will likely have received regulatory approval for a third dose by then. Federal regulators are seeking additional data from Moderna that will likely delay its recall approval until October.

Authorities aim to give the booster shots about eight months after the second dose of the two-dose vaccines.