Actor who rigged HBO and Netflix deals pleads guilty to ponzi scheme





An actor facing charges in a massive Hollywood Ponzi scheme in which he allegedly fabricated movie deals with HBO and Netflix has reached a guilty plea deal with federal prosecutors. Under the deal, a copy of which was shared with The Hill by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, 34-year-old horror and sci-fi actor ZacharyHorwitz is expected to plead guilty to one count of securities fraud charge at an Oct. 4 hearing. . A federal grand jury indicted Horwitz earlier this year with five counts of securities fraud, as well as six counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors intend to ask U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi to hand down a long sentence for Horwitz, who allegedly convinced investors to give him more than $ 650 million for bogus movie contracts. The little Hollywood actor currently faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The plea agreement was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday. The Hill has contacted Horwitz’s attorney, Anthony Pacheco, for comment. According to court documents, Horwitz admitted to falsely presenting deals to investors over a seven-year period, telling them that his film company 1inMM Capital LLC was buying foreign distribution rights to films and then licensing them to Netflix, HBO and other streaming platforms across the globe. Horwitz’s alleged plan included more than 250 investors, including several of his close college friends and family members. Horwitz was first arrested in April following a complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging the actor made materially false and misleading statements and described himself as an investor with knowledge, reputation and rich experience. The SEC said the money Horwitz received from investors was used to help pay off past investments, as well as for his own personal expenses, including the purchase of his $ 5.7 million home. Horwitz, who has appeared primarily in low-budget Hollywood films as Zach Avery, is also said to have used the money to outfit his home with a screening room, gym and wine cellar. 1,000 bottles, according to prosecutors. Updated at 12:30 p.m.

