Hollywood is eyeing TikTok for new talent. Will the success of 1 minute videos translate to 2 hour movies?

Scrolling through TikTok is like jumping through an endless carousel of meltdowns, cute animal videos, and catchy songs. Today, social media users in the US and UK spend more time browsing the site than they are on YouTube, according to a new report of the App Annie Application Monitoring Group. And Hollywood is taking note.

Some of TikToks’ most popular users are moving to mainstream platforms. Singer Addison Rae recently signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix, who now stars in Hes All That, while sisters DAmelio (Charli and Dixie) have a new Hulu show.

TikToks outperformance comes as no surprise to Vox’s senior internet culture reporter Rebecca jennings. This is in part due to the platform’s ability to serve the interests of its users.

You can open it and immediately the algorithm will determine what will be of use to you. So you don’t have to go looking for a video that you might want to watch, unlike YouTube or Netflix or really any other streaming platform, she told KCRW.

Its popularity can also be attributed to the brevity of the content and the personal character of each video.

It feels like you’re sort of FaceTiming with a friend when you get a TikTok from someone talking directly to the camera. It’s very lo-fi. It is very intimate. You’re kind of like, Oh, hey, it’s like a friend that I see. And so you get very attached to these people.

Like other platforms like Instagram, creators can be paid through brand sponsorship or creator funds, which are view-based. But Jennings stresses that these opportunities aren’t as lucrative as traditional entertainment routes, unless the creators can amass millions of followers.

However, it’s still unclear whether the Hollywood deals are successful.

A lot of creators are really, really good at it, which speaks for itself to their camera when they are in full control. And then you kind of take that control away, and you need them to become a pop star or an actress all of a sudden. But when you step into this Hollywood machine, it’s a whole new game.

Some TikTokers, like vegan cook Tabitha Brown and comedian Sarah Cooper, have seen success on the platform. But over the past 10 years, the success of creators who have reached out to the mainstream has been mixed. For example, popular YouTuber Lily Singh landed a late-night TV gig that ended after just two seasons.

That’s a huge concern, I think, both to the creators themselves and to the Hollywood system at large, because you have someone who becomes famous in the span of a week or a week. months or something, says Jennings. Then all of a sudden you’re throwing them into this pop fame that they’re probably not ready for because who would be up for it and you never know what’s going to come out of it.

Jenning now says it’s all about waiting and seeing how viral personalities adapt to the ever-changing media landscape.

Right now we are in the period to throw everything at the wall and seeing what sticks. And I think that's going to leave a lot of people with these kinds of disappointing careers or these sad trajectories. I just hope that we can have the same kind of compassion for people on their way down as we like to lift them up.