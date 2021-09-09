Little Friday: 12 events taking place in the port city in the coming week

Tracy Shedd will perform at the Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar on Thursday night with Pinky Verde. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

THURSDAY SEPT. 9

Tracy Shedd + Pinky Verde

Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar, 1211 S. Lake Blvd. To free

Two independent rockers will take over the Ocean Grill pier and the Tiki Bar on Thursday evening, offering live sounds on the beach, starting at 7 p.m.

Tracy Shedd has released six studio albums, performed with many greats from Iron & Wine to Cat Power to The Magnetic Fields, as well as music for Dawsons Creek, One Tree Hill and The Rebound.

Pinky Verde, the name Heather Jensen performs under, exudes raw punk vibes with mysterious and melodious indie rock. Jensen released a new single Velor last month, so expect to hear it.

The show is free at the Ocean Grill and the Tiki Bar on Lake Boulevard in Carolina Beach.

MORE THURSDAY HAPPENINGS

Jazz at the Manor The Cape Fear Jazz Society’s last outdoor concert of the season kicks off with Taylor Lee Quartet at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellamy Mansion Museum. Admission is $ 10 to $ 20 at the door; garden chairs and blankets welcome. Concessions are sold on site. There will be no rain date.

The SUP for Pups Paddleboard and Pet Food Drive will take place on Friday September 10th. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

FRIDAY, SEPT. ten

SUP for puppies: a paddleboard pet food donation campaign

Wrightsville SUP, 96 W. Salisbury St. $ 25 rental

Enjoy paddleboarding to Palm Tree Island and back with your puppies, of course. The paddle board rental is $ 25, with funds used to purchase food to help stock the shelves of Heidis Hope for Homeless Animals. The non-profit organization helps pets that belong to the most food-insecure population, including people who use government aid and the elderly, as well as families struggling financially to feed their animals.

The event takes place at the Wrightsville SUP from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. registration is required at wrightvillesup.com.

NO MORE FRIDAY HAPPENING

Hobby Greenhouse Club Sale of fall plants Held at 2318 Metts Ave., Hobby Greenhouse’s annual Fall Plant Sale is a two-day event on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All plants sold are propagated or cultivated by club members.

Zack Bowes Local musician Zack Bowes spins his rock and American tunes. It will be installed in the Alcove Beer Garden in the Cargo District, from 6 p.m. The show is free.

A vintage market will be held on Castle Street on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Port City Daily / Courtesy Photo)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Organized on Castle Vintage Market

604, rue du Château Free

Every month along Castle Street, a vintage market takes place that features unique vendors and businesses in the neighborhood. The market takes place at 604 Castle St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.

Visitors will be able to purchase items from Gravity Records, Second Skin Vintage, Jess James + Co., Threads By Sydney, The Vintage Cellar, Dots & Doodle, Holly’s Typewriter Poetry, and more.

Luna Caff is nearby and Catch the Food Truck will be on site.

MORE SATURDAY EVENTS: 9/11 MEMORIALS

Awareness flag train In tribute to the first responders, a drive from Bridgewater Wine and Dine (178 Porters Neck Rd.) To Junction 421 restaurant in Monkey Junction will take place on Saturday. Participants are requested to display their vehicles and / or motorcycles with the American flag, which will be for sale on site for those without. The meeting is at 3 p.m. and the engines start at 3:30 p.m.

Ceremony of the 20th anniversary of September 11 Cape Fear Community College will host a memorial at 8:30 a.m. on the North Campus of CFCC. A 9/11 monument is erected on the site of a beam donated to the college by the World Trade Center, which has 3,000 holes to represent all the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event is free and open to the public.

20th anniversary memorial service The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department will be hosting a 45-minute service commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11, starting at 8:30 am A vigil will be held from 8:46 am to 10:28 am in the timeline of events that took place in New York, DC and Pennsylvania in 2001. Refreshments to follow.

Hi-Wire Brewing hosts its Oktoberfest Sunday, a family affair from noon to 4 p.m. (Port City Daily / Courtesy Photo)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Hi-Wire Oktoberfest

Hi-Wire Brewing, 1020 Princess Street.

Hi-Wire Brewing gets into the Oktoberfest spirit on Sunday with a free event for families. There will be Stein Hoisting, Brat Toss, Yodeling and Grain Sack Toss games, a costume contest for the best Oktoberfest outfit, as well as entertainment with the German small group and dancers.

Beer and liters will be on sale, as well as Croftons pretzels and the WilmyWoodie food truck will launch pizzas. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m.

MORE SUNDAY ACTIVITIES

Breakfast with the birds Wilmington Water Tours can help you start your Sunday with a soothing Cape Fear River cruise for bird watching over a continental breakfast. Binoculars and cameras are welcome; tickets are $ 15 to $ 29. Masks are required when loading and unloading the boat, and the event takes place from 9 am to 10:30 am, 212 S. Water St. Reservations: wilmingtonwatertours.net or 910-338-3134.

Santana will perform at the Live Oak Pavilion on Wednesday, September 15. (Port City Daily / Courtesy photo)

BONUS EVENT: SEPT. 15

Santana

Live Oak Bank Pavilion, 10 Cowan Street Tickets: $ 35 and more

The guitar legend will shred the guitar at the Live Oak Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Wednesday, September 15. Santana is a Grammy-winning artist and Rock n Roll Hall of Famer who is currently on tour in support of her latest album, Blessings and Miracles. , scheduled for release on October 15.

Santana has already released a new single from the album; on Move, he teamed up again with Matchbox Twentys Rob Thomas. The two collaborated in 1999 on Smooth, which won three Grammy Awards for Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

