Entertainment
Little Friday: 12 events taking place in the port city in the coming week
THURSDAY SEPT. 9
Tracy Shedd + Pinky Verde
Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar, 1211 S. Lake Blvd. To free
Two independent rockers will take over the Ocean Grill pier and the Tiki Bar on Thursday evening, offering live sounds on the beach, starting at 7 p.m.
Tracy Shedd has released six studio albums, performed with many greats from Iron & Wine to Cat Power to The Magnetic Fields, as well as music for Dawsons Creek, One Tree Hill and The Rebound.
Pinky Verde, the name Heather Jensen performs under, exudes raw punk vibes with mysterious and melodious indie rock. Jensen released a new single Velor last month, so expect to hear it.
The show is free at the Ocean Grill and the Tiki Bar on Lake Boulevard in Carolina Beach.
MORE THURSDAY HAPPENINGS
Jazz at the Manor The Cape Fear Jazz Society’s last outdoor concert of the season kicks off with Taylor Lee Quartet at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellamy Mansion Museum. Admission is $ 10 to $ 20 at the door; garden chairs and blankets welcome. Concessions are sold on site. There will be no rain date.
FRIDAY, SEPT. ten
SUP for puppies: a paddleboard pet food donation campaign
Wrightsville SUP, 96 W. Salisbury St. $ 25 rental
Enjoy paddleboarding to Palm Tree Island and back with your puppies, of course. The paddle board rental is $ 25, with funds used to purchase food to help stock the shelves of Heidis Hope for Homeless Animals. The non-profit organization helps pets that belong to the most food-insecure population, including people who use government aid and the elderly, as well as families struggling financially to feed their animals.
The event takes place at the Wrightsville SUP from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. registration is required at wrightvillesup.com.
NO MORE FRIDAY HAPPENING
Hobby Greenhouse Club Sale of fall plants Held at 2318 Metts Ave., Hobby Greenhouse’s annual Fall Plant Sale is a two-day event on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All plants sold are propagated or cultivated by club members.
Zack Bowes Local musician Zack Bowes spins his rock and American tunes. It will be installed in the Alcove Beer Garden in the Cargo District, from 6 p.m. The show is free.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Organized on Castle Vintage Market
604, rue du Château Free
Every month along Castle Street, a vintage market takes place that features unique vendors and businesses in the neighborhood. The market takes place at 604 Castle St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.
Visitors will be able to purchase items from Gravity Records, Second Skin Vintage, Jess James + Co., Threads By Sydney, The Vintage Cellar, Dots & Doodle, Holly’s Typewriter Poetry, and more.
Luna Caff is nearby and Catch the Food Truck will be on site.
MORE SATURDAY EVENTS: 9/11 MEMORIALS
Awareness flag train In tribute to the first responders, a drive from Bridgewater Wine and Dine (178 Porters Neck Rd.) To Junction 421 restaurant in Monkey Junction will take place on Saturday. Participants are requested to display their vehicles and / or motorcycles with the American flag, which will be for sale on site for those without. The meeting is at 3 p.m. and the engines start at 3:30 p.m.
Ceremony of the 20th anniversary of September 11 Cape Fear Community College will host a memorial at 8:30 a.m. on the North Campus of CFCC. A 9/11 monument is erected on the site of a beam donated to the college by the World Trade Center, which has 3,000 holes to represent all the lives lost on September 11, 2001. The event is free and open to the public.
20th anniversary memorial service The Wrightsville Beach Fire Department will be hosting a 45-minute service commemorating the 20th anniversary of September 11, starting at 8:30 am A vigil will be held from 8:46 am to 10:28 am in the timeline of events that took place in New York, DC and Pennsylvania in 2001. Refreshments to follow.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Hi-Wire Oktoberfest
Hi-Wire Brewing, 1020 Princess Street.
Hi-Wire Brewing gets into the Oktoberfest spirit on Sunday with a free event for families. There will be Stein Hoisting, Brat Toss, Yodeling and Grain Sack Toss games, a costume contest for the best Oktoberfest outfit, as well as entertainment with the German small group and dancers.
Beer and liters will be on sale, as well as Croftons pretzels and the WilmyWoodie food truck will launch pizzas. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m.
MORE SUNDAY ACTIVITIES
Breakfast with the birds Wilmington Water Tours can help you start your Sunday with a soothing Cape Fear River cruise for bird watching over a continental breakfast. Binoculars and cameras are welcome; tickets are $ 15 to $ 29. Masks are required when loading and unloading the boat, and the event takes place from 9 am to 10:30 am, 212 S. Water St. Reservations: wilmingtonwatertours.net or 910-338-3134.
BONUS EVENT: SEPT. 15
Santana
Live Oak Bank Pavilion, 10 Cowan Street Tickets: $ 35 and more
The guitar legend will shred the guitar at the Live Oak Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Wednesday, September 15. Santana is a Grammy-winning artist and Rock n Roll Hall of Famer who is currently on tour in support of her latest album, Blessings and Miracles. , scheduled for release on October 15.
Santana has already released a new single from the album; on Move, he teamed up again with Matchbox Twentys Rob Thomas. The two collaborated in 1999 on Smooth, which won three Grammy Awards for Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.
The show starts at 8 p.m.
Do you have an event to consider for the Little Friday? Send an email to [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://portcitydaily.com/community-and-events/2021/09/09/lil-friday-12-events-happening-in-the-port-city-in-the-coming-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]