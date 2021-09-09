Entertainment
Painfully believable portrayal of actor Sean Penn adds redemptive value to R-rated Flag Day
Cinema rate. . . with MV Moorhead
Based on Jennifer Vogels’ 2004 memoir Flim-Flam Man, “Flag Day” is roughly the zillionth tale in one of America’s Eternal Dramas: The Relationship With The Father. The authors ‘often-absent father, John Vogel, was a career criminal in the’ 80s with everything from bank robbery to arson to counterfeiting. He was also a sensitive and loving person who drew and introduced his daughter and son to Chopin and the marinated steaks.
Sean Penn, who directed and plays John Vogel, shows us how these two personalities can exist, albeit uncomfortably, in one man.
This is one of his most painfully believable performances since his turn in “The Falcon and the Snowman” in 1985. Like this guy, Penns John Vogel is one of those people who is both repulsive and repulsive. charismatic, one way or another at the same time.
He’s a con artist in the great Willy Loman tradition, insisting, when asked what he does for a living, that he’s an entrepreneur, with many irons in the fire at one point.
Penns’ daughter, Dylan Penn, is incredibly unhistrionic and likeable as the grown-up version of Jennifer, replacing a few top-notch young actresses who play her early vintages. The director’s son, Hopper Penn, does indeed play the role of Jennifer’s little brother as an adult.
Stylistically, the film generates a superbly compelling period feel, and it has a 70s art cinema vibe. It’s like something Terence Malick, with lots of quiet edits cut to melancholy songs and sequences. deliberately grainy, home movie style, and heavy use of Dylan Penns voiceover narration.
Virtually a catalog of serious family dysfunctions, it’s a bitterly sad story, but seen strictly in terms of Jennifer’s accomplishment, it’s also a pretty inspiring story.
I wondered why Jennifer’s beleaguered mom (Katheryn Winnick) hadn’t had more sympathy, until her inaction during a seizure midway through the film made it harder to love her.
Overall, however, “Flag Day” is another illustration of the huge and extremely unfair emotional advantage fathers tend to exert in family dynamics and in the Western storytelling tradition.
____________________
‘Don’t Breathe 2’ has an outrageous and unsavory plot twist
The 2016 shock “Dont Breathe” was essentially “Wait Until Dark” in reverse. Three thieves break into a blind person’s house, but this time they find it to be a former Navy Seal with deadly skills that make up for his blindness and more, and that he knows the terrain and they don’t.
The crooks find themselves fighting for their lives.
It was a gruesome yet gripping and witty tale, and it was built around a mind-blowing performance, by Stephen Lang as The Blind Man. The veteran Lang seemed to me for a long time to be a great actor who had never quite had his great role, and with The Blind he raised this film Grand Guignol Corn, as if by dint of an actor’s will, to a almost Shakespearean level.
For “Dont Breathe 2”, co-written and directed by Uruguayan Rodo Sayagues (who co-wrote the original), The Blind Man became more or less the hero. This time around, he’s fighting to save a teenage girl, Phoenix (Madelyn Grace), from a group of gooey creeps linked to trafficking in human organs.
While he wreaks bloody havoc on villains, his character is mellowed from the previous film. This inevitably results in a decrease in Langs’ power, although it is still of unforgettable gravity.
And “Dont Breathe 2,” like the first movie, has an outrageous, unsavory plot that you probably won’t see coming. But be forewarned: it’s horribly violent, and animals are among the targets.
Despite this, however, the film has a particularly respectful attitude towards dogs. The blind man is reluctant to kill a dog even when his life may depend on it, and the dog does not fail to reward his consideration.
“Flag Day” is rated R and is playing at Harkins Camelview in Fashion Square in Scottsdale. “Dont Breathe 2” is rated R and plays at Tempe Marketplace, Arizona Mills, Chandler Fashion 20 and other multiplexes throughout the Valley.
Related
Sources
2/ https://www.wranglernews.com/2021/09/09/actor-sean-penns-painfully-believable-portrayal-adds-some-redeeming-value-to-r-rated-flag-day/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]