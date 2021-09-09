Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Camila Cabello join “Carpool Karaoke” – The Hollywood Reporter





James Corden showed off the latest edition of his popular segment “Carpool Karaoke” on Wednesday’s episode of The late show where he hosted his Cinderella co-stars Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and Camila Cabello. The segment began with Porter and Menzel helping Cabello, who was dressed in a giant dress like her princess character, in Corden’s van. After the band sang and danced to ABBA’s “Mamma Mia,” Corden asked the seasoned musicians if they were still nervous before the performances. “I was going to say, yes. It was 8 seconds after he messed up my name, ”recalls Menzel, referring to the unforgettable moment at the 2014 Oscars when John Travolta mispronounced his name as “Adele Dazeem” before singing. “At first I felt really sorry for myself. Like, ‘Meryl Streep is over there. It’s my big break and he just fucked up my name, ”she explained. “And then eight seconds [later] the band starts, and I’m like ‘Collect your shit. Go on. This is your moment. Stop worrying about him messing up your name. Sing, bitch. ‘ Menzel said Travolta had contacted her several times since the public error. “He wrote so many great apology emails. He sent flowers. He’s so sweet and he would like to make it up… I always say, “No worries”, because that was the best thing that ever happened to me. Porter joked, “I said, ‘She’ll become a household name within 24 hours. I was like, ‘I need someone to say my name wrong at the Oscars.’ “ The quartet then sang two of Menzel’s greatest hits, “Let It Go” and “Defying Gravity,” including Porter’s perfect ad-libs. The segment then took an emotional turn when Corden asked Porter what it was like to hear that he would be playing the Fairy Godmother in Amazon’s. Cinderella, to which Porter said it was a dream since he was 14. “My biggest dream was to be male Whitney Houston,” Porter recalls. Houston gave his turn to the classic character in the 1997 version of Cinderella, with Brandy in the lead. Porter continued, “So all I could think of was, ‘Oh my gosh I’m playing Whitney Houston.’ It’s really important. “For a long time, I was told that my homosexuality would be my responsibility,” he continued. “It was difficult to find my way. So, having lived long enough to get to the other side of this mess and kind of be seen, you all see me. You see who I am. You see what I can be. You see what I stand for, and that’s a good thing. The new representation is a good thing. It has been such a wonderful and monumental experience for me. I am so excited about this. It is very special. I feel very seen and excited about it. The band sang one final song on Jennifer Hudson’s version of “And I Tell You I’m Not Going” from the movie. Dream girls before arriving at the Greek Theater. Watch the video below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/idina-menzel-billy-porter-camila-cabello-carpool-karaoke-late-late-show-james-corden-1235010705/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos