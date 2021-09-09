ARCOLA The organizers of the upcoming Arcola Broom Corn Festival plan to offer a mix of favorite and new activities as they celebrate 50 years of this annual event.
Entertainment
Arcola Broomcorn Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary | Entertainment
The 50th festival is scheduled to begin with the craft and food vendors opening at 10 a.m. on Friday and then continue until 5 p.m. on Sunday downtown. The carnival will open every day at noon.
Long-time Broom Corn volunteer Pat Monahan said this event began in the early 1970s when Arcola became one of the first communities in the area to hold an annual fixed-date fall festival, the weekend after Labor Day in this case. He said the Arcola Festival has been fortunate over the decades to have many dedicated volunteers.
“I think the future of the Broom Corn Festival is going to be bright. Everyone is really proud of it and they want to see it continue and thrive,” Monahan said in one of the many festival history videos posted on the site. Facebook page of the Arcole Chamber of Commerce.
House Executive Director Angie Miller said last year would have been the 50th festival, but the cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the celebration being moved to this year.
People also read …
Miller said the celebration will include a new activity with the Coles-Moultrie Electric Co-op offering captive balloon rides Saturday afternoon downtown, weather permitting. She said the balloon could also fly over the 5-mile and 10-mile running races starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Moore Park.
The national broom sweeping competition at 4 p.m. Friday will be among the returning activities. The festival and this competition honor Arcole’s heritage as a center of broom corn cultivation and broom production. The festival has also hosted a national craft broom competition in recent years, with entries submitted by artisans from across the country.
On the official Broom Corn program, the annual parade at 3pm on Saturday is billed as a “huge parade”.
“The parade is always a big draw for us. We have one of the biggest parades in central Illinois,” Miller said, adding that the procession’s long route winds through town and offers plenty of points of view. seen. She said new additions to this year’s 50th festival parade will include a “Jurassic Park” style Jeep and a “Back to the Future” style DeLorean.
Volunteers John “Corky” and Billie Jean Clark will serve as Parade Marshals and will also be honored at a reception at 3 pm Friday.
The Broom Corn parade will also again feature a large contingent of Lawn Rangers from Arcola, a precision lawn mower team founded in 1980. Co-founder Monahan said their team started out as a group of ” rowdy “parade riders who decided to find a part to play in the procession.
“We kind of assessed our level of talent and decided, well, that probably pushing mowers and spinning brooms was the extent of our ability,” said Monahan. Yet the attention they garnered ultimately led the team to parading in the 2003 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade with US Senate candidate Barack Obama and his 2009 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington DC. .
Other activities at Broom Corn will include live music throughout the weekend in the beer tent and a free concert by the Eagles Rockin ‘Chair tribute band at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Oak Street stage. This scene will also be the site of an event in honor of the first responders on Saturday at noon, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
PHOTOS: Arcola’s football gearing up for the season
Sources
2/ https://jg-tc.com/entertainment/local/arcola-broomcorn-festival-to-celebrate-its-50th-year/article_200305dd-6061-5d0c-a95c-1291dc060400.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]