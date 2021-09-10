What’s new at NRG Stadium in 2021





The Texans Gameday experience has improved with the addition of a new host in the stadium, Houston Texans Legend Cecil Shorts III and resident DJ DJ Athenz bringing energy and entertaining fans before, after and during the game. . Fans will also see a new tradition of the national anthem with an oversized American flag and the participation of fans and segments throughout the game using new mixed reality technology. As the first NFL team to have a permanent setup for mixed reality, our video production team can merge in-person assets with virtual and animated designs. Easier contactless payment with Zippin and Mashgin NRG Stadium is now equipped with the latest technology – including Zippin and Mashgin – in several concession stands, facilitating contactless payment. The Icehouse Express features Zippin technology, a no-payment platform where fans can use their credit cards to be charged for their purchases without scanning or interacting with a cashier. Aerial cameras and smart shelves identify items as they are removed from the shelves and the customer automatically pays when they leave the store. Mashgin technology is featured in all halls and allows fans to make their drink selections and use contactless technology to checkout and pay for their selections. Texans Mobile Express ordering technology allows fans to have a safer and more enjoyable dealership pickup experience with minimized queues and crowds. Customers can place their order through the Texans mobile app and pick it up at a designated dealership kiosk. Club level fans will also have the opportunity to have a delivery on site. Electronic ticketing and parking Accessing and transferring tickets and parking is easier than ever! Season pass members and fans can access their match day parking tickets / cards or transfer them to someone else using the Texans mobile app. Electronic ticketing offers contactless entry and convenience when accessing and managing tickets / parking cards. The Texans open the 2021 regular season against Jacksonville at NRG Stadium on September 12. Kick-off is scheduled for noon on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstontexans.com/news/what-s-new-at-nrg-stadium-in-2021-daily-brew The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos