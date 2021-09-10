‘Black Panther’ to screen with live orchestra in Hollywood





As the first Marvel movie to be shot in concert at the Hollywood Bowl, it’s a huge deal for everyone involved, Wilkins said during rehearsals earlier this week. At the moment, I am in work mode and take care of a thousand moving parts. But I never take it for granted that I’m surrounded by glorious music too. Wilkins’ thousand references of moving parts include recreating the score as a complete set rather than just playing separate scene clips; he and orchestra learn the recreated score, then rehearse with a practice video to master visual cues and precise timings down to minutes and seconds. Also spices up the orchestral accompaniment with Maal: an ensemble of African speaking drums and African flutes. promising it Black Panther The concert is going to be pretty impressive, Wilkins says that while the live-to-picture concert pairs were sporadic in the past, many orchestras across the country present such events. Music composers now understand that audiences want to hear their music and sometimes without the movies, he adds. Like John Williams, who started doing it some 20 years ago, next-generation composers are more proactive in creating packages and arrangements involving films. And orchestras are also realizing that they can’t fit into one box; they must appropriate the versatility. Appointed Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in 2014 after serving as Principal Guest Conductor since 2008, Wilkins is no stranger to such endeavors, whether classical or contemporary in nature. During the current Bowls season he has conducted the LA Phil in concerts featuring Kool & the Gang, Ledisi (Ledisi Sings Nina Simone, for which Wilkins selected Bach music as a nod to the background classic by Simone), Cynthia Erivo and the Gershwin catalog. In 2019, Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra teamed up with John Legend, Chrissie Hynde, Cyndi Lauper and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The funny thing is that sometimes when we approach contemporary artists, they’re a little hesitant, Wilkins laughs. Then when they take the stage with the orchestra and hear that sound, their minds are blown away with the impact beyond just having a band. Living his dream of being a conductor since he was eight years old, Wilkins says attracting more people of color to the ranks of conductors and composers is all about seriousness and dedication. ‘effort. I see more and more African Americans participating in classical music due to a more focused feeling of creating access, he notes. We rob ourselves of the opportunity to expand and enrich our lives when we don’t give our children access to all we can. Wilkins will close his 2021 Bowl season on September 25 when he and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra perform with singer-songwriter-musician-producer James Blake.

