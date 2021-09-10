Queenpins Review: Suburban Scammers – The New York Times





Queenpins might have been a catchy little comedy if it had wasted 20 minutes and found a point beyond grand theft glorification. Erasing the blissful storytelling of the main characters wouldn’t hurt, either. Set mostly in the suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, with pit stops in other dehydrated locations, the film smiles on Connie (Kristen Bell), a cash-strapped coupon cutter whose bland good humor masks a desperate desire to have a child. You try to replace a baby with coupons, her retired IRS agent husband (Joel McHale) observes accurately before disappearing much of the story. Connies’ true partner, however, is JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a bubbly neighbor and vlogger looking for a break. Together, they hatch a scheme to steal coupons from a printing house in Mexico and sell them on YouTube. What could go wrong?

Written and directed by the husband and wife team of Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, Queenpins, inspired by real events, can’t decide whether her pink-collar criminals are fools or geniuses. Neither have the two men on their trail: a pragmatic Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn, hungry for decent lines) and true movie hero Ken Miller (an excellent Paul Walter Hauser), an unofficial loss prevention officer for a chain. of supermarkets. Kens greedy for respect makes him a ridiculous, even pathetic figure; but he has a stubborn, shabby sense of honor that the film sees as a joke and repeatedly undermines. Not hiding his sympathies, Queenpins rushes to his ludicrous conclusion with less concern for logic than making sure everyone gets what they want. With the possible exception of the public. Bowling

Rated R for his questionable language and disgusting demeanor. Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes. In theaters. And on Paramount + from September 30.

