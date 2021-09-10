Entertainment
fuboTV brings live and on-demand sports, news and entertainment to VIZIO SmartCast
Just in time for football season, tune into fuboTVs over 100 live sports, news and entertainment channels on SmartCast
IRVINE, California & NEW YORK, September 09, 2021(COMMERCIAL THREAD)VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the premier live sports television streaming platform, is now available on VIZIO SmartCast. With a fuboTV subscription, SmartCast users can enjoy over 100 channels that broadcast tens of thousands of live sporting events each year, as well as top news and entertainment content.
fuboTV is available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, with superior picture quality so users don’t miss a room. Paired with VIZIO’s best-selling soundbars, viewers can enjoy a fully immersive stadium and home theater experience.
“94% of fuboTV subscribers enjoy watching their favorite sports, news and entertainment on the big screen,” said Len Landi, senior vice president, business development, fuboTV. “With today’s launch on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, we are bringing the premium fuboTV viewing experience to VIZIO SmartCast, one of the most popular smart TV platforms on the market. It’s a perfect match as we prepare for the fall sports season. “
The fuboTV app on VIZIO SmartCast TVs provides the following features:
Profiles: Up to six users within a subscription can personalize their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each user to have their own set of records (which never expire), personalized recommendations, and a program guide that is unique to their content preferences.
Customizable guide: favorite channels to access the most watched programming first.
Record Series: Never miss an episode with this feature that allows users to record the entire season of their favorite shows with just one click.
Record Teams: Follow your favorite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action! With just one click, users can save all matches of a specific team to watch them anytime.
Watch Next: This new feature makes it easy for users to binge on a series. Once an episode ends, the next episode is automatically suggested to them, making frenzy watching even easier.
“Sports continues to be one of the most popular programming categories on television, so fuboTVs offering an impressive range of live sports programming as well as hundreds of other entertainment options is a welcome addition to the SmartCast line. Said Katherine Pond, Vice President President of Business Development at VIZIO. “We are continually improving the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so that users have endless entertainment options in the comfort of their homes. “
VIZIO SmartCast users can find fuboTV in the row of apps on the SmartCast home screen.
In addition to the fuboTV streaming app, VIZIO offers convenient access to apps like Apple TV +, BET +, Disney +, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount +, Peacock, Prime Video, and YouTube TV. It also includes built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream, control and share content from their phone, tablet or laptop right on the big screen.
About fuboTV
With a mission to provide the world’s most exciting live sports TV experience through the widest range of premium content, interactivity and built-in betting, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on achieving its vision for a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the United States, Canada and Spain.
Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports audiences, fuboTV Inc. aims to transform passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports TV and Entertainment. With its cable television replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a wide range of over 100 live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 networks ranked by Nielsen in Sports, News and Entertainment, more than any other live streaming platform (source : Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through free predictive games, which are embedded in some sports content.
Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., plans to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals.
About VIZIO
Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver compelling immersive entertainment and lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are leading the future of TVs with our integrated, state-of-the-art smart TV platform and powerful SmartCast operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative soundbars that provide consumers with a high audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content, and advertisers more tools to dynamically target and serve ads.
For more information visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
