Meet Jack Alcott, the young actor who plays Dexter’s long lost son

One of the many burning questions about the return of Dexter at the time of the show is whether we’re going to find out what happened to poor little Harrison, the son our favorite antihero abandoned in the 2013 series finale. Here to explain if he’s really a piece of the old block is Jack Alcott (The good Lord bird), the young actor who was responsible for carrying on the, um, family lineage in Dexter: new blood.

JACK ALCOTT: I had never watched an episode. I had friends and family who adored it, but I had never watched a single episode. I hardly knew anything about it. I was like, man … blood … kills people. It was literally all I knew.

When the writers first met you, did you want to know if Harrison would end up being a killer too?

I’m not even sure I put enough points together to ask the question in the initial auditions, you see? My character was called Randall through almost every audition. All I knew was that it was a series arc or something and that I was a character who had a significant interaction with Dexter. It was all I knew until my chemistry read with Michael C. Hall. Then I was like “oh my god, fucking shit”. Then I signed an NDA and they sent me another scene where my name was no longer Randall. It was Harrison.

Having never watched any shows, I was like, “Okay, so clearly this name change is important.” I did some research and realized I was her son. I started watching the show towards the end of the audition process when one of the executive producers called to give me advice on how to prepare. I was like, “I’m so sorry. I only watched the first season. I budgeted my time and calculated seven episodes a day, with a day off, I could finish all eight seasons at the end of the day. when we start. ” He said to me, “Don’t do that, man. You’re Dexter’s son. You weren’t born, so not knowing what’s going on will be of benefit to you as an actor.”

I guess Harrison isn’t too happy with his dad these days. He abandoned it!

It’s been a long time and I haven’t seen it and I’m looking for it. What I can say is that Harrison has had a very difficult time over the past eight years. Like, it hasn’t been great. He learns that his father is not dead and sets out to find him. That’s what you see for the first two-thirds of the season, kind of intermittent watering of me, that mysterious stalker. I’m the one who follows him, trying to confirm his identity. I am finally able to see it and face it. It’s just a heartbreaking and really fun scene to film. I mean, every scene I got to do with Michael was the coolest thing ever.

Do you know who your father really is?

The show is about developing our relationship and that we are two people who do not know each other and want to know each other. It’s difficult when there has been so much space, the circumstances of having so much space and the secrets he keeps. That’s about all I can say.

As an actor on set, did you say, “I could be a piece of the old block? I see a potential spin-off here guys!” Is there a future for you at Showtime?

Not really. I did very little and my two biggest projects were at Showtime. I would love to do more things with them, but it has never been a concern for me whether this story continues or not.

