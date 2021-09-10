Anthony Rapp’s lawsuit against Kevin Spacey to continue





The first man to publicly accuse Kevin Spacey of improper sexual advances will see his civil action debated in New York federal court on Thursday afternoon. Preliminary arguments are expected from legal teams on both sides in the Anthony Rapps case for assault and battery against the former House of Cards actor, according to Fox News. Rapp sues Spacey for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Rapps’ allegations against Spacey, first made in 2001 in an article by the lawyer who did not identify the Oscar winner, and then repeated in a 2017 Buzzfeed article with the names of the stars revealed, have become the first domino in a streak of numerous allegations in the US and UK that would ultimately end Spaceys’ career. In 2017, the Rent actor said Spacey befriended him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey 26, and both were performing on Broadway. Then, Rapp alleged, he was invited to Spaceys for a party, after which his host picked him up, put him on a bed and climbed on top of him, making him a sexual advance. Rapp said he escaped into a bathroom. Rapp and a co-accused known only as CD filed a lawsuit in September 2020 with the New York Supreme Court. He was then transferred to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. However, CD, a Spaceys student in the 1980s who alleged the actor had sex with him and attempted to sodomize him when he was around 14, did not reveal his identity to the court and was withdrawn from the case last June. Further legal proceedings against the actor, who turned out to be homosexual after Rapp’s charges were published, were unsuccessful. A federal sexual assault case brought against Spacey in Los Angeles by a massage therapist was dropped in December 2019 after the masseur’s death. He alleged that he was forced to touch actors ‘genitals during a massage in 2016 at Spaceys’ home. Prosecutors refused to press charges. A criminal case against Spacey was dropped in July 2019 after the son of a Boston TV presenter refused to testify. A civil suit filed in tandem was also launched. The son alleged that Spacey knocked him out with alcohol and sexually assaulted him in June 2016 at the Club Car restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the 18-year-old worked as a waiter. Most recently, last May, Spacey landed his first acting job in three years, a small role as a police detective in the Italian indie film Luomo Che Disegn Dio. The actor has not been seen in any new work since the 2018 Billionaire Boys Club. Thursday’s hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

