Justin Hartley talks about his life on CBS after “This Is Us” – The Hollywood Reporter





Justin Hartley consolidates his post- futureIt’s us. The actor behind Kevin Pearson will star and produce The game never, based on the novel by Jeffrey Deaver, for CBS. The drama, which reunites Hartley with It’s us director / EP Ken Olin, marked a commitment to the network’s pilot production. Hartley and Olin teamed up to secure the rights to the book in January, and CBS has since landed the rights to the drama and named it as its first pilot order for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The game never revolves around survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley), who travels the country as a “reward seeker” and uses his tracking skills to solve mysteries as he confronts his own fractured family. The potential series originates from Disney’s 20th Television, where Hartley and Olin are based with global deals. Both will produce The game never via their respective companies. Olin will direct the pilot, which will be written and produced by Michael Cooney (Identity). “I couldn’t be happier than The game never is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will soon come to life onscreen, ”Hartley said. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken was a real labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious butt, and I can’t wait for the audience to meet him. Additional castings for The game never will be announced in the coming weeks. It’s us, also from 20th Television, is entering its sixth and final season with the other members of Hartley’s cast who are expected to generate significant interest in broadcast, cable and streaming shows once the Dan Fogelman family drama ends the year. next. The game never was one of several announcements made by CBS during its virtual period with the Television Critics Association on Thursday. Other news includes the return of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for winter 2022 (the casting being announced later); Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough to host series of Global Citizen competitions Activist; and a special New Years set broadcast live from Nashville and featuring some of country music’s biggest stars.

