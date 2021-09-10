Michelle Young’s ‘The Bachelor’ star chosen – The Hollywood Reporter





ABC is preparing for its next season of The single person. The 26th season of the long-running reality show has yet to be officially renewed by the network, but the search for the franchise’s next lead man is already over. The Season 26 star is a contender who will compete in the upcoming season of The bachelorette with Michelle Young, sources say Hollywood journalist. Production is slated to start in late September and the season is slated to air in January 2022. ABC and the producers of Warner Bros. TV declined to comment. The decision to cast a still-unknown suitor of Young’s season even before its premiere – on October 19 – will come as a surprise to Bachelor Nation. This year saw two seasons of The bachelorette and, with Katie Thurston’s season already airing, franchise viewers had given their collective social media support behind season stars Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio and controversial runner-up Greg Grippo, all of whom ended up s’ self-eliminate during Thurston’s race. Spencer and Grippo, along with several Thurston Men of the Season, were on the shortlist for Bachelor 26, according to sources. The producers, however, reportedly resonated the most with the story of one of Young’s future exes, and instead leaned into giving the newcomer a second chance. With The single person preparing to go into production, Bachelor Nation should also expect a host announcement in the coming weeks. After Chris Harrison left, former leaders Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe stepped in to host the two seasons of The bachelorette, while franchise former Wells Adams expanded his role from bartender to “master of ceremonies” in the seventh season of the currently airing Summer Spinoffs. Baccalaureate in paradise. Meanwhile, the search for a more permanent host to the valuable ABC franchise continued. At the start of Young’s season, Matt James’s season runner-up The single person will become the third female leader in color. Its season also marks a milestone for the franchise, as Season 18 will cross the series in its 200th episode.

