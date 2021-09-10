Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel sells house in Brentwood for $ 25.9 million





The Hollywood Superagent ari emmanuel left the building. The long timeAngelshome of the agent and his ex-wife, Sarah Hardwick Addington, came on the market for $ 25.9 million.

The high-flying number would bring the decoupled pair quite a profit. Located in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, the property last changed hands in 2005, for $ 9.85 million. The two went their separate ways in 2018. Last year the talent guru bought an estate in Beverly Hills for a staggering $ 27.5 million, Dirt reported. 1/9 Ari Emanuel’s house in Brentwood (Realtor.com) 2/9 Salon (Realtor.com) 3/9 Dining room (Realtor.com) 4/9 The dining room (Realtor.com) 5/9 Media room (Realtor.com) 6/9 Bedroom (Realtor.com) 7/9 Gym (Realtor.com) 8/9 Terrace with fireplace (Realtor.com) 9/9 Pool (Realtor.com) Built in 1987, the sprawling 6,859-square-foot residence offers six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in a layout designed for entertaining, the listing shows. The resort consists of a 2,500 square foot main house and guesthouse on just over half an acre with exceptional landscaping and privacy. With a spacious lobby and curved staircase, the main level features an open layout with multiple gathering spaces. A living room adjoins a formal dining room and includes doors that open to the outside. The large kitchen includes granite countertops, bar seating and a breakfast room. A cozy family room has a fireplace and window bench. The other bedrooms include a wood-paneled media room with two flat-screen TVs, a blue velvet home theater, and a massive gym. No Ari’s house would be complete without an office for doing business, and there is also a library. The master suite includes a walk-in closet with built-in elements, a sitting area, a fireplace and an en suite bathroom with a separate glass shower and freestanding bathtub. Outside, you can continue the party on the living room terrace, which has a fireplace. Steps lead down to a lawn, pool and spa. The patio around the pool has a barbecue, outdoor fireplace, and seating for dining and lounging. The spread also includes a sports field. The Agent Extraordinary, whose legendary skills are believed to have inspired Agent Ari Gold in the HBO Entourage series, has a list of prominent clients, including Dwayne johnson, Larry david, and Charlize theron. Emanuel, 60, is the CEO of entertainment and talent company Endeavor, which he co-founded before it merged with the William Morris Agency in 2009. He figures that the Hollywood power broker has also owned a lot of real estate. The trader bought two properties in the celebrity enclave of Mandeville Canyon, a contemporary in 2015 for $ 16.5 million, and the neighboring house for $ 11.5 million. Perhaps a plan to combine the properties fell apart, as the media mogul ended up selling both locations last year, Dirt Remarks. Judy Plume with Hilton & Hyland owns the list.

