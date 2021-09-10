Entertainment
Bollywood Brief: Salman Khan’s “Antim” debut song released, “Vighnaharta”, Arjun and Vidyut to be seen in action together for the first time
The first song Vighnaharta by Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth has been released. Salman himself gave this information to fans by sharing the video for the song Vighnaharta on social media. He wrote in the caption, The finale begins with the Bappas blessings. The song Vighnaharta was released. Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Varun Dhawan are seen in this high energy festive dance piece. The song is well appreciated by the audience. This song by Salman Khan released for Ganesh Chaturthi is the perfect party song. At the climax of this song, Salman and his brother-in-law Aayush fight topless. Salman is going to be seen as a policeman in the film, while Ayush has become a villain. Mahesh Manjrekar directed this film. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan.
Arjun-Vidyut will be seen acting together for the first time on screen
There is news regarding Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammwal, that is, the two actors can get together for the same movie. In fact, according to reports, Arjun signed a Vidyut action movie. This movie is going to be very special in terms of the action. There are reports that the two are extremely excited to work together. According to the report, Arjun signed in an action flick with Vidyut. The name of this film has not yet been decided. It will be a commercial action movie. In this, Arjun will be seen in a negative role. Note that Vidyut, who has established himself as an action star around the world, produces this film himself under the banner of his production company. Its shooting will begin around November. The special thing is that for the first time, Arjun and Vidyut will be seen playing together on screen. The two will be seen in different avatars in the film.
Neena Guptas entry in Amitabh Bachchan trainee starrer
Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone have been discussing for a few days the next film Intern from director Amit Sharmas. Now the news is coming out that Amit Sharma has also chosen Neena Gupta for Intern. Besides Neena, Gajraj Rao also entered the film. In a recent interview, Amit Sharma himself confirmed that he chose Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao for Intern. Previously, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao had worked with Amit Sharma in Badhaai Ho released in 2018.
Resul Pokutty, Oscar winner in Malayalam, to present a film by Maithili from Bihar
Linguistic boundaries in films are constantly erased. The final example is that of Malayali Oscar winner Resul Pokutty. He decided to present the film by Maithili Samantar from Bihar. It is directed by Neeraj Kumar Mishra. He already wrote Baaghi 2 under the banner Sajid Nadiadwalas. His first film as a director is Samanantar. It is an anthology film of four stories. This film is based on the natural decisions received in exchange for the karma made by each. The film is the story of the rotten evils of a frustrated society. It was shot in Bihars Saharsa, Supaul and in the border regions of Nepal. Happy and satisfied with the film, Neeraj Kumar Mishra said: “Our film is also entering the festival circuit. I have the chance to present my film to living legend Resul Pokutty. I thank Amitabh Bachchan sahab for the film he made. Encouraged new talent by sharing the poster on social media.
