Things to do in LA: “Black Panther” at the Hollywood Bowl





Black Panther in concert at the Hollywood Bowl and the Troubadour Theater Companys infusion of ancient Greek comedy with a kick from Liza Minnelli top our short list of cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, don’t forget to call or check online for booking conditions and other COVID-19 protocols. Black panther in concert

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the direction of Thomas Wilkins, performs the Oscar-winning score by Ludwig Granssons during screenings of the 2018 superhero tale Marvels starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $ 14 to $ 247. hollywoodbowl.com Lysastrata

Troubadour Theater Company combines Aristophanes Lysistrata’s ancient sexual farce with the songs of legendary artist Liza Minnelli in open-air performances. Recommended for ages 15 and up. Getty Villa, Fleischman Theater, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. 8 p.m. Thursday to Sunday until October 2. $ 36- $ 48. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu Alonzo King LINES Ballet

The acclaimed San Francisco company returns to SoCal with a program that includes the work of 2019 choreographers Azoth. Segerstrom Arts Center, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $ 39 and more. scfta.org Tchaikovsky Show

The Pacific Symphonys SummerFest series concludes with a program featuring Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, as well as patriotic music by John Williams, Stephen Paulus and Irving Berlin to mark the 20th anniversary of September 11. Pacific Amphitheater, OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Saturday. $ 12.50 to $ 99. pacificsymphony.org Pipilotti Rist: big heart, be my neighbor

Ooh and ahh at the very first West Coast survey of videos, installations and sculptures by the Swiss multimedia artist. The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, LA Sunday to June 6 (closed Tuesdays). The exhibit with special ticket costs $ 10 to $ 18 (advance purchase required; each ticket is good for a second visit free); children under 12 are free. To free; prior reservations required. (213) 626-6222. moca.org Fair in bites

Canceled for the second summer in a row, the great LA County Fair will not be operational again until May. But you can still get your fill of fries, rides, and carnival games in this mini version. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday until September 26. Admission: $ 2 (advance purchase recommended); ride books and game tickets: $ 20- $ 100. lacountyfair.com 100 years of Broadway

Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops round off their summer with an evening of entertainment featuring musical theater veterans and guest singers Liz Callaway and Jordan Donica. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave, Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $ 25 and more. pasadenasymphony-pops.org San Pedro Arts Festival

This family event returns with two consecutive Sundays of live and in-person dance performances. With Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Pranamya Suri, Paso de Oro Dance Company and others. Alvas Exhibition Hall, 1413 W. 8th St., San Pedro. 4 p.m. Sunday. Also at the Anderson Memorial Senior Center, on the Lawn, 828 S. Mesa St., San Pedro. 1 pm Sept. 19 Free. triartsp.com Twin towers

Jacaranda launches a new season and commemorates September 11 with works by Samuel Barber, Steve Reich and others. Performers include the Lyris Quartet and the Toality vocal ensemble. Santa Monica First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Second St., Santa Monica, 8 p.m. Saturday. $ 20, $ 45. jacarandamusic.org National family day

Celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day on September 16 a few days earlier with this outdoor event featuring three sets of mariachis, as well as art, cooking and gardening workshops and free COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 12 and over. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., downtown LA Sunday from noon to 4 pm. To free. lapca.org El Telfono and The Old Maid and the Thief

Mission Opera opens its season with this double program which combines two short comic operas by Gian Carlo Menotti: the first, from 1947, sung in Spanish with English subtitles; the latter, from 1939, in English with Spanish subtitles. The Main, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $ 12, $ 15. missionopera.com Steve tyrell

The Grammy-winning local jazz singer, record producer and radio host takes the stage for a four-night party at the Catalina Jazz Club, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $ 45 to $ 60. catalinajazzclub.com DTLA dance

