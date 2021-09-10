Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed her wish to act with Tollywood star Prabhas. Kangana is known to have made his Tollywood debut with Prabhas and Puri Jagannadh’s 2009 action drama Ek Niranjan.

In a final interview while promoting her upcoming biopic, Thalaivi, Kangana said she told Puri Jagannadh that she was ready to act with Prabhas if the Baahubali star gave her another opportunity. Whether or not Prabhas will obey Kangana’s request remains to be seen.

Kangana also made her Kollywood debut with the 2008 film Dhaam Dhoom. Thalaivi marks its return to the Tamil film industry. This biopic about legendary actress of yesteryear and former CM J Jayalalithaa from Tamil Nadu is gearing up for release tomorrow (September 10).

Articles that might interest you:


A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food