September 11, 2001 was the day America lost its innocence, said Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, who covered that fateful day two decades ago as a 20-year-old college student working as a producer of Full-time morning shows at WTKR, a local television station in Norfolk, Virginia.

“We didn’t know how innocent we were as a country. We didn’t know how consistent the decisions were. It can change the world. It can change who you are as a person, ”Jones said Hollywood journalist like the documentary Memory box: Echoes of September 11 will screen Saturday at the Toronto Film Festival after losing to MSNBC and Peacock on Wednesday.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, TIFF will host a special screening at Yard 44 and NBC News Studios of the documentary by directors Bjorn Johnson and David Belton. The film explores the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in the United States through recordings made in a simple video booth that captured the emotional reactions of approximately 500 Americans.

The 2001 terrorist attacks took place midway through the Toronto Film Festival that year and forced festival organizers to suspend screenings, close red carpets, and help attendees as they attempted to go back home.

Jones recalled that as she worked around the clock for the first week after the 9/11 terror attacks to produce hours of coverage and slept in an editing booth to better prepare for the morning news, she s was transformed into both a journalist and a person. . “I would be up all night, watching every minute of the cover, because as an American, as a human, I didn’t want to miss a thing. I had the impression that we were under attack, our innocence was under attack, ”she said.

Two decades later, these voices captured by Johnson and Belton via their simple video booth returned via the MSNBC documentary to offer a collective and very human account of this fateful day. “That’s the beauty of why this documentary is so moving and has touched so many people, is that you have the distance of time to have perspective, but you also see that there is always pain, there is still pain, there is still a setting at the dinner table where that person is no longer there 20 years later, ”Jones said.

Of course, allowing the people in that wooden booth to talk without direction or time constraints – they turned the camera on, and they decided when to shut off – goes against every principle of journalism practiced by the 24-hour cable news channels like MSNBC, Jones concedes.

“It goes against the normal functioning of journalism. We are the storytellers. We are the content creators who create stories and use our own lens and our own imaginations to bring them to life, ”she insists. But Jones adds what works in Memory box it is the humanity of those who survived the terrorist attacks to be able to share their experiences.

“It was so raw. Everyone who spoke to the camera voluntarily walked into the booth, and in some ways it was a method of therapy, to let out some emotion, ”Jones said. The boss of MSNBC, who is now 40 and is the mother of a 12-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son, insists her baptism by fire covers the terrorist attacks in the local Virginia television station two decades ago was key to preparing her to become the first black executive to run a major television news network.

“The Rashida who is sitting here today could not sit in this chair without having had some of these experiences. It just pushed me into this space of covering stories that matter, covering stories that affect the world and [9/11] was the first one I covered this way, ”Jones insisted.

Deep down, she says, the demands of the 24-hour news cycle and competitive cable news channels serving a divided and uncertain America are a matter of humanity. “It’s everyone, and I’ll even make it more personal, it’s all me – everything we talk about, everything we cover, it affects me as a human, it affects me as a human. as a person. And to balance that, not only do I have a job and a responsibility as a journalist, but I must never lose humanity in what motivated me as a storyteller.