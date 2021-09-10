‘LuLaRich’ live review – The Hollywood Reporter

Religious sects and convenience scams are siblings, united by charismatic leaders, gullible followers, and ideological sleight of hand. They are also united in having apparently been the subjects of every other long-form documentary produced for streaming or cable in recent years.

While some of the documentaries in this area have been shot in the past – see Murder among Mormons, McMillion $ and various documents related to Heaven’s Gate, Peoples Temple and more – the most flourishing subgenre here seems to waver haltingly and deceptively from the internet, the primordial vase where all human truth and endless procrastination finds bandwidth unlimited to foment. From multiple documentaries about the Fyre Festival to glimpses of the manipulation of WeWork and QAnon, the scams and schemes born online, and the wide-eyed sidekicks drawn to them, are endlessly fascinating and a source of endless schadenfreude.

LuLaRich The bottom line

Very familiar subject, but tells a well contained and curvy story.

Broadcasting date : Friday September 10

Directors: Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason



It’s not at all shocking that Amazon in four parts LuLaRich comes from directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, who made the Hulu Fyre Festival documentary, not to be confused with the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary, although I sure do at this point.

So many elements of LuLaRich feel like extensions of previous cyberscam / cyber cult documentaries, which now have a fairly codified top-down and top-down structure accompanied by common scenes of limited beautification – TED Talk type leadership speeches, expensive obscene concerts with overpaid musical acts, etc. LuLaRich doesn’t innovate at all, but it does treat its vulnerable subjects with some empathy and effectively overlays some of the wild (but really not so wild) twists the story takes.

And is Amazon really in a position to lecture another predominantly online retailer about questionable business practices and the treatment of employees? Yes! Amazon is apparently in this position.

If I’m being honest, my knowledge of LuLaRoe comes almost entirely from late night comedians including Samantha Bee and John Oliver and their mockery of the womenswear company after various dominoes started to drop. I’ve never been invited to a party featuring colorful long skirts, and none of my high school friends on Facebook ever took to Facebook Live to try and encourage me to shop for leggings.

Fortunately, Furst and Nason don’t need any prior knowledge of how Deanne Brady and Mark Stidham built their business – the name refers to their granddaughters Lucy, Lola and Monroe – from a clothing resale business. built in their billion dollar spare bedroom. “original” fashion empire built on the principles of a multi-level marketing company (or a so-called pyramid scheme). And Furst and Nason don’t need any prior knowledge of MLMs and pyramid schemes, although anyone who has watched Becoming a God in Central Florida Where Murder on Middle Beach should be carefully prepared for all talk about “uplines”, “descendants” and other system terminology – er, trade.

Brady and Stidham sat down for a seemingly thorough LuLaRich interview from LuLaRoe headquarters in an office park in Corona, Calif., and they are unsurprisingly talkative and outspoken when it comes to the company’s early days and unsurprisingly suspicious and elusive and at times hostile when it comes to prosecution and social media campaigns against the company over the past two years. To complement their interview with the founders, the directors include even more evasive footage from a 2019 deposition.

Guess Brady and Stidham did this interview – one chyron says they turned down the chance to do a second – on behalf of their family, with most of the couple’s odd mixed-up clans appearing in the deposition and others. images, but choosing not to provide new accounts. All things considered, the professional nepotism at work here, as well as quirks like the marriage of two of Brady’s children, certainly requires more exploration than LuLaRich is able to provide.

Most of the series – each episode is 45 minutes long, making it the rare documentary that to me didn’t feel bloated or anemic – is built around various employees within the LuLaRoe structure, which includes a pyramid of job descriptions ranging from “consultant” to “retailer” to “mentor.” With the help of a couple of MLM experts or journalists, they paint a larger picture of the decades-long backdrop for various multilevel marketing companies, from Amway to Mary Kay to Herbalife. It is particularly interesting to focus on how these operations / programs / businesses target women in general and stay-at-home moms in particular, how the opportunities to earn some pocket money can turn into the appeal of “Full-time money for part-time work”, and how that can then evolve into the endless turmoil of a business model that relies on people at the top getting very, very rich and that the people downstairs go bankrupt too often.

The documentary features a solidly representative group of former LuLaRoe fighters, some of whom still work for the company, others who have been part of various lawsuits against it. Some are perfectly willing to admit how much money they were making at the peak of their involvement; some are wiser or perhaps even embarrassed. At Fraud to guysI felt that Furst and Nason were laughing at almost everyone associated with the fiasco or at least laughing at them nicely, which was appropriate for a case in which even the “victims” of the fraud were unfriendly influencers (and the filmmakers failed to adequately represent the natives of the Bahamas who were real victims).

Here, there are people whose lives have been destroyed by their involvement with LuLaRoe, and the directors approach them with genuine gentleness and the awareness of a business model that attacks certain demographics. There are places where I might have wanted the directors to push their questions a little harder, but they include their queries off-camera enough that the audience would know that tough questions were asked.

Although tears fall, the directors keep the documentary loose and shiny, reducing the rigidity of the format by including behind-the-scenes preparations for interviews and staging interviews in sunny, colorful rooms. The documentary has several very funny personalities that the directors can lean on, including LaShae, an office worker whose reason for not being on the company cruise made me laugh out loud, and Derryl, a veteran. of data entry who sees himself as Erin Brockovich very clearly from this story, although he is not.

Over the course of the four episodes, LuLaRich analyzes the twists and turns in a way that mainly lets you forget that no matter how fishy LuLaRoe may be, it’s not a finished story like Fyre Festival was. LuLaRoe continues to produce clothing – nothing here indicates whether notorious issues like ‘stinky leggings’, declining material quality and various poorly designed designs have been addressed – and continues to have a team of employees. . It’s pretty obvious from the show that there are some scandals and revelations that are likely to unfold in the next few years that could add further drama. But since LuLaRich didn’t feel stuffed up in that form, maybe I’d still be happy to watch an extra episode or two if needed, although we’ll probably have had five or 10 documentaries in a similar vein by then.