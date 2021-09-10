5 Bollywood Songs About Lord Ganpati To Get You In The Party Spirit





Movies in India are not only a source of entertainment, but a true reflection of the culture and traditions of the country. The emotions and celebrations of Indian festivals often find their representation in Indian films, especially in Bollywood and Ganesh Chaturthi is no exception. There is a long list of Bollywood films that either featured a song about Ganesha Chaturthi celebration or a prominent scene around the festival. As the country is drenched in devotion to celebrate Lord Ganesha’s days by welcoming him, we take a look at some of Bollywood’s most popular songs featuring the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Read: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: WhatsApp Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share on Ganesh Festival DEVA SHRI GANESHA AGNEEPATH (2012) This high octane song from the 2012 release Agneepath is sung by Ajay Gigavle who is part of the musical director duo that composed it. The song composed by Ajay-Atul was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and stars Hritik Roshan. The number of kicks is constant among Ganesh pandals. MOURYA RE-DON (2006) This song from the 2006 release Don is illustrated on Shah Rukh Khan and captures the essence and emotions of Ganpati Visarjan. The song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan. SADDA DIL VI TU – ABCD (2013) This song from director Remo D’Souza, dance drama film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance features a great fusion of classical Indian music with Western dance. The footstep number was dialed by music director duo Sachin Jigar. DEVA HO DEVA- HUMSE BADHKAR KAUN (1981) Deva Ho Deva from the 1981 release Humse Badhkar Kaun is another popular Bollywood song that has been part of Ganpati’s celebration across the country. The song was sung by an illustrious team of singers including Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, Bhupinder Singh, Shailendra Singh and Sapna Chakraborty. SINDOOR LAL CHADAYO- VAASTAV (1999) Sanjay Dutt star Sindoor Lal Chadayo from Vaastav is one of the first songs that comes to mind when we think of Ganesh Chaturthi’s celebration in Bollywood. Popular as Lord Ganesha’s aarti song, the song beautifully captures the essence and emotions of the festival and is a constant feature of almost all Ganpati pandals across the country. Sung by Ravindra Sathe, the song features Dutt and other Vaastav stars. Which one is your favorite? Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

