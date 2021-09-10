10 Bollywood films announced and completed during the Covid pandemic





The coronavirus pandemic has made the film industry more resilient as the cast and crew continue to shoot despite health fears. They are now preparing the release of their respective films at an opportune time. We take a look at the films that were announced during the Covid pandemic and also finished filming, waiting to get us out and entertained. Dhamaka In November of last year, Kartik Aaryan announced Dhamaka, a remake of Korean thriller The Terror Live (2013). Kartik plays a journalist in it and it will be released on Netflix. The film was shot in a bio-bubble, in a month, and is awaiting its first OTT. darling Alia Bhatt announced her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in March 2021 and released the first film under her banner. Darlings has been filmed in Mumbai until now with Shefali Shah, Alia, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. Filming recently ended and the film will soon go into post-production. Vague In July earlier this year, Taapsee Pannu launched its production house Outsider Films. His first film under this banner is Blurr, which is a remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. The film was filming until recently at Nainital and has now completed filming and will go into post-production. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui In October last year, Ayushmann Khuraana and Vaani Kapoor star Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui were announced by director Abhishek Kapoor. The crew wrapped filming in about 48 days in Chandigarh and it is now awaiting its release. Anek After revealing Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look as Joshua from their upcoming Anek collaboration, director Anubhav Sinha wrapped up filming in the following months. Anek is now awaiting release and is one of the most anticipated films. Dobaara Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming director Dobaara with actress Taapsee Pannu was announced earlier this year in March. After completing filming in 23 days, it is now awaiting its release. Good luck Jerry Janhvi Kapoor star Good Luck Jerry was announced to begin filming in January earlier this year. In March, he finished filming and went into post-production. Now he is ready to go out. Circus After delivering the hit Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty collaborated on Cirkus, a comedy starring Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. Her final filming schedule was in March. He is currently in post-production. Badhaai Do Badhaai Ho’s sequel (2018), Badhaai Do was announced starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in October 2020. The film premiered in January 2021 and wrapped filming in March. The film was shot between the first and second waves of Covid. Bhediya Starring horror comedy Bhediya, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, directed by Amar Kaushik, was given the green light in February this year. Despite the fear of Covid, the crew has completed filming in Arunachal Pradesh and is now in post-production. Which of the above films are you most passionate about? Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

