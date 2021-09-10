The actor is delighted to return in “Escape to Margaritaville” | Entertainment





Sometimes hell comes out at the end of the show and does another “Margaritaville” tour with us, Jordan said. Being able to play with him was a dream come true, especially when my mom got to see him. We love Jimmy here. Jordan, who grew up in Oregon, has been on stage since he was a teenager – I was bitten by the theater bug in college – and studied musical theater at the Boston Conservatory in Berklee. I wouldn’t be here without them, he said of the teachers at his alma mater. On the day he graduated from the conservatory, Jordan received a Facebook message from the son of one of the Escape to Margaritaville writers, asking if he would like to audition for the touring company due out this fall. I just spent four years studying for this, he said. I sent material to the producers, auditioned and got it. Right out of school, it was the best of times. It’s surreal to think of it. I’m still a little moved when I talk about it. The tour started in August 2019. Six months later it came to a screeching halt. Now Jordan is back, relishing the opportunity to play The Brick as a veteran of the scene rather than a rookie. Coming back to it, it was just relaxing coming back from the show, being able to enjoy my time on stage with the actors and, honestly, not take it for granted, he said. Were going until November. Next year, who knows. But I’m so grateful and happy to be able to start over.

