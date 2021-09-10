



Beauty Tips For The Bride To Take From Bollywood Divas When it comes to planning the perfect look for the wedding, you have to spend a lot of time knowing exactly what you are looking for! In this case, you can take inspiration from Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma as these Bollywood divas made for the prettiest brides of the occasion. The best part of their style inspiration is that the three great ladies chose different looks for their big day. You can certainly find what you are looking for in the case of bridal style folders. Anushka Sharma started the biggest bridal trend of 2017 by marrying Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. She made a radiant bride and her energy was contagious. Actress Puneet B Saini’s makeup artist said Vouge about the whole look and said, “I wanted her to look the same on her wedding day, that was the aesthetic. We wanted (the makeup) to enhance her natural beauty.” The important lesson to be learned from Anushka’s look is to avoid overdoing it. After all, there is beauty in simplicity! Deepika Padukone’s big wedding to Ranveer Singh in 2018 caught everyone’s attention. Celebrity makeup artist Sandhya Shekar shared details about it with Vouge. She shared, “Let the color of your bridal outfit serve as a starting point. Take note of any accent colors, such as gold, copper, or one of the metallic tones, and choose that shade. for eye shadow as the focal point of your makeup. “ She also mentioned that for her, directly matching colors (eg choosing pink eyeshadow to go with pink lehenga) is a major no-no. Sandhya then said: “Instead, take inspiration from the colors of the threads, the embroidery and the embellishments.” Last but not least, OG fashionista Sonam Kapoor decided to go for the traditional bridal look on D-Day. Her makeup artist Namrata Soni shared that the most important thing for the big day is to choose. what you are comfortable in, don’t try to experiment a lot without knowing what works for you. “It is advisable to polish your foundation after using a primer suitable for your skin type to make it really stick. With a brush, swirl and press the foundation onto the skin, layering small amounts of the product on. until you get a uniform haze that’s less prone to smearing or melting, ”Soni explained.

