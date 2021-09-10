Raavan Leela trailer exit. Pratik Gandhi set to win hearts with Bollywood debut





1992 Scam star Pratik Gandhi made his Bollywood debut with Hardik Gajjar’s Raavan Leela. The trailer for the film was released on Thursday, September 9. According to the trailer, Raavan Leela is a story that challenges the hypocrisy and double standards of society. Pratik will be seen as an actor who plays Raavan in a local Ram Leela, breaking stereotypes and rewriting the interpretation of religion. PRATIK GANDHI TURNS HEADS IN RAAVAN LEELA TRAILER For centuries we have seen a lead actor take on the role of Lord Ram in a movie or show based on the Ramayan epic. However, Pratik Gandhi is here to break stereotypes and question society’s sense of right and wrong. Pratik, who was acclaimed for his flawless performance in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 last year, will star as an actor who plays Raavan in a local Ram Leela, in Raavan Leela. Marking his Bollywood debut with an unconventional role, Pratik will indeed leave a mark. Raavan Leela’s trailer was released on Thursday. Raavan Leela is located in the village of Khakhar, preparing for their annual Ram Leela. Pratik Gandhi plays Raja Ram Joshi, an actor who plays the role of Raavan. He falls in love with a girl (Aindrita Ray), who plays the role of Sita in Ram Leela. As the actors become deeply involved in the characters they play in Ram Leela, they find themselves defying the rules of society and its blind faith. The film then tries to answer if Raavan and Sita can be a match in real life right now. It challenges false religious beliefs. In the trailer, we see Pratik Gandhi asking co-actor Ankur Vikal why only his Raavan becomes the villain despite Ram insulting and cutting off his mythological sister Shurpanakha’s nose as well. Watch Raavan Leela’s Trailer Here: ABOUT RAAVAN LEELA Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Raavan Leela will teleport you to the hinterland of Gujarat. From the look of the trailer, the director managed to convey the essence of Gujarat and how people live there through this film. The film’s music incorporates a raw feel. Billed as a love story, the film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada and produced by Dhaval Gada, Aksshay Gada Parth Gajjar and Richa Amod Sachan under Pen Studios, Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures. Also starring Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Bhatia, Abhimanyu Singh and Ankur Vikal among others, Raavan Leela is set to hit theaters on October 1. Speaking of Pratik Gandhi, the actor has several projects in his kitty. Besides Raavan Leela, he will be seen in Dedh Beegha Zameen by Hansal Mehta. He also has another Hardik Gajjar film titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava, starring Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal. READ ALSO | The 1992 scam crew Hansal Mehta and Pratik Gandhi start filming for Dedh Bigha Zameen READ ALSO | Big Bull Trailer Review by 1992 Scam Star Pratik Gandhi

