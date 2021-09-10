Yami Gautam Says She’s Her “Own Godfather” While Sailing Bollywood: You Can’t Always Understand This Place





For many actors who make their own way in Bollywood, their journey tends to come with a lot of learning. Speaking of which, Yami Gautam opened up in a recent conversation and said that she is her “own godfather” in this industry. Yami, who debuted in 2012 with Vicky Donor, is set to complete 10 years in Bollywood next year. Now, with her movie Bhoot Police set for release on Disney + Hotstar today, the actress has opened up about how her support system has played a big role in keeping her sane over the past few years. Speaking to Mid-Day, Yami explained that you can’t always understand the movie industry. The Bhoot Police actress said that now, after working in the industry for a while, she has “better senses”. Yami added, “I debuted on my own, and no one is telling you what steps to take there.” She also explained how Bala was a turning point in her career and how one script changed everything for her. Reflecting on navigating the industry, Yami said there are several people in Bollywood who offer career advice, but one has to decide whether or not to take it. “I’m my own godfather. You can’t always fully understand this place. People always offer career advice. I had to force myself not to fall into this and stay focused.” Yami Gautam She said, “I’m my own godfather. Plus, I had a support system in my family that kept me sane. You can’t always fully understand this place. People always offer career advice. They will say: Dress a certain way for meetings, socialize more, get papped everywhere. I had to decide if I personally connect with [these ideas]. I had to force myself not to fall into this [trap] and stay focused on finding the right roles. Uri: the surgical strike [2019] broke the mold for me. She also explained that the media scrutiny doesn’t make the trip to Bollywood easier either, as she claimed that ‘wrong things’ were written. She said:’ You have to decide if you want to jump into the market. to fish and become noise. You have to condition yourself. “ Yami left many friends and colleagues in the industry surprised when she married URI Director Aditya Dhar a few months ago. The two announced it in a social media post and left everyone stunned. Yami and Aditya’s wedding photos went viral on social media, and many loved the simplicity of the ceremony. On the work side, Yami will now be seen in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and supported by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri. It will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on September 10, 2021. Read also | Yami Gautam talks about his approach before choosing a project; Said ‘scripts must talk to me’

