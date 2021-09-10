That Sara Ali Khan is shooting her second film with Dinesh Vijan has been touring the world for the longest time. But no one had any idea what movie it would be. Many felt that this is the next Maddock Films movie that stars Ayushmann Khurrana. But we can now tell you that it is quite another thing.

Sara Ali Khan in upcoming Laxman Utekar to be produced by Dinesh Vijan

An informed source Bollywood Hungama, “Sara had a closed-door meeting with Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, the director of Mimi. It was for Laxman’s next one who is back in the living space but with a fun and social twist. was locked down a few months ago and Dino absolutely loved it. “

Sara will now decide if she wants to make the movie or not. “Laxman wanted another actress on board but her dates were not available. Now Sara liked the storytelling and is very likely to reprise it. Her next project Immortal Ashwatthama has been on the back burner indefinitely and she definitely needs a movie like this more than anyone. “

